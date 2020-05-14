Man City Set To Refund Season Ticket Holders As Premier League Looks To Return In June

Premier League heavyweights Man City have reportedly decided to refund money to season ticket holders with the league on the brink of a restart. Six games are yet to be played at the Etihad this season which includes games against Arsenal and Liverpool. Man City fans were reached out to by club officials earlier this week to confirm the refund. Season ticket holders received a confirmation email from the club's Chief Operating Officer, Omar Berrada.

Manchester City have begun to refund their season ticket holders for the final six Premier League home matches of the season. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 14, 2020

Premier League return: Man City to refund season ticket holders

As reported by Daily Mail, the refund will be transferred back to Man City fans' accounts in the next couple of days. The report further suggests that Man City fans do not need to apply for a refund. Fans who are the owners of one-off tickers for specific games will also be refunded. However, the club has not made any firm decision about the season tickets holders for next season.

Man City fixtures (Home)

Man City fixtures at home left for this season include Norwich, Burnley, Newcastle and Bournemouth. The Premier League is expected to return on June with games to be commenced without fans. Norwich and Brighton are other Premier League sides who have committed to refunding money for season ticket holders this season.

Premier League return: Man City refund tickets

Man City fans were waiting since a while to get an update from the club since the Premier League was suspended in March. Man City indulged in a brief discussion with the government and the Premier League before coming to a decision. Man City fans will get their money back for the value of six home games left in the Premier League. Man City fans can use the money as match credit for next season. As reported by Man City Evening News, Man City fans who have purchased tickets for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid will also get their money refunded.

