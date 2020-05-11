Kyle Walker Sends Email To Man City Fans, Pep Guardiola After Multiple Lockdown Violations

The repeated news around Kyle Walker lockdown violation has shone a negative light on the Manchester City defender over the past month. However, it appears that the England star is feeling the sting of letting down his teammates and fans with the Kyle Walker lockdown controversy. In order to make amends, Kyle Walker has written a letter of apology to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as well as the Man City faithful for his behaviour during the lockdown.

Kyle Walker lockdown violation

According to reports from The Sun, there have been four occasions when the Kyle Walker lockdown violation has grabbed headlines, including thrice in 24 hours. The first issue surrounding the Kyle Walker lockdown controversy was in April when the England star was guilty of partying with two escorts. Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate was left fuming at the Manchester City star for first Kyle Walker lockdown violation.

Soon after that incident, the two-time Premier League winner was spotted driving around in his car to visit his sister for her birthday. On the way home, Walker stopped to greet his friends and his mother, breaching lockdown rules set by the UK Government. A few days later, the defender was spotted cycling with a friend which led to a number of complaints from fans directed towards Man City. The Kyle Walker lockdown controversy over the past month has indirectly shed a negative light on Manchester City and club boss Pep Guardiola as well.

Walker also took a jibe at the paparazzi for 'harassing' him during his battle with mental health issues

Kyle Walker pens apology to fans and Pep Guardiola

Reports from the Daily Mail now claim that Kyle Walker is feeling the guilt of letting his club and fans down on a number of occasions in the recent past. The report explained, "Kyle is in quite a bad place and knows he has let everybody down. He has been emailing some of the fans to apologise and even sent a fan his shirt with an apology letter". Kyle Walker has reportedly also sent out an email to Man City boss Pep Guardiola and a few other staff members at the club apologising for his actions.

Walker recently complained about the media 'harassing' him and following his every step but is aware that his behaviour has been reckless. It is believed that the cause for Walker's private life issues is his split from childhood sweetheart Annie and their three children. Walker reportedly wants to reconcile with Annie but the probability of that scenario appears bleak after he reportedly fathered another child with model Lauryn Goodman.

