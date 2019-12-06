Jose Mourinho Opens Up On The Idea Of Bringing Gareth Bale To Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been a great admirer of Gareth Bale since the last few years. He wanted Bale at Manchester United, when he was at the helm at Old Trafford. However, before the possibility of any deal to materialise, Morinho was sacked by United.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Gets Taken Out By Daniel James During Manchester United's Win Over Tottenham

Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur were defeated by Manchester United in their Matchday 15 clash, courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s brace. This was Mourinho’s first defeat after being appointed as Tottenham manager. Tottenham had won the first three matches since Jose Mourinho’s appointment.

Also Read | How Dele Alli Has Become An Important Part Of Jose Mourinho's Plans For Spurs

Jose Mourinho's response has fuelled further speculation on Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho was asked by the media after the match if he was still interested in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Mourinho was quick to reply that the media did not need an answer on Gareth Bale. This response has further revived speculations of Gareth Bale’s move away from the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane did not want Gareth Bale at the club last summer

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was quite clear about Gareth Bale's potential departure in the pre-season after the Welsh winger was linked with a move to China. Zidane did not feel the need to include the Welshman in the pre-season campaign as well. Real Madrid reportedly vetoed the move, but Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning refused to pay a transfer fee for the Welsh international. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez refused to sanction the move.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Celebrates With Tottenham Ball Boy After Harry Kane's Equaliser

Gareth Bale still has three years left in his contract with Real Madrid. The club remains open to offers for the 30-year old, but they are still hoping to recover some of the £85 million they paid for the player to sign him from Tottenham in 2013. Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to a number of leagues. However, Premier League has always been a favoured destination for Bale. The speculations surrounding Bale’s move to Tottenham is likely to aggravate with the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the club’s manager.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Refused To Resign As Tottenham Manager Owing To Compensation: Report