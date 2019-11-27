Jose Mourinho Celebrates With Tottenham Ball Boy After Harry Kane's Equaliser

Jose Mourinho is back in the Champions League and in the most dramatic fashion. After going 2-0 down in the first 20 minutes against Olympiacos, Tottenham Hotspur mounted a thrilling comeback to win the game 4-2 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Mourinho thanking a Spurs ball boy after his quick reactions helped Tottenham score ⚡️🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yFNRc3f9ej — 433 (@official433) November 26, 2019

Jose Mourinho and ball boy celebrate the goal

Jose Mourinho's Champions League return didn't get the best start and Spurs were two down at one point against Olympiacos. But the 'Special One' soon rectified his tactical error by bringing in Cristian Eriksen for Eric Dier in the first half itself. From thereon, Tottenham dominated proceedings. Dele Alli opened the scoring before Harry Kane netted a brace and Serge Aurier got on the scoresheet.

Among all the plaudits the manager and his players received, a ball boy also had a part to play in Spurs' victory. His quick thinking led to Tottenham scoring the equaliser against the Greek side in the 50th minute. When the ball was out of play, the ball boy reacted fast to allow for a quick throw-in which set Lucas Moura free down the right flank before he found Harry Kane and it was 2-2 in a flash.

Jose Mourinho was quick to acknowledge the ball boy's smart effort and congratulated him. He also celebrated the equaliser with the young boy.

Watch: Jose Mourinho congratulate the ball boy after Harry Kane's equaliser

Mourinho congratulates Tottenham ball boy after brilliant quick-thinking to assist goal#Mourinho #ballboy pic.twitter.com/Pm4QYfykHR — Dat Nguyen (@nguyenxdat312) November 26, 2019

Jose Mourinho also wanted to invite the lad into the dressing room

"I wanted to invite him into the dressing room to celebrate with us."



Jose Mourinho was full of praise for the ball boy who played a part in Harry Kane's goal 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/z7E4XMFMh0 — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) November 26, 2019

Jose Mourinho did not forget Eric Dier either

First thing Mourinho does in his interview is apologise to Eric Dier for hooking him so early. Didn’t really expect that to be the first thing he says. 👏🏽 — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) November 26, 2019

Jose Mourinho is here for business

Mourinho & Tottenham were 2 goals down...



Tweaked the game ...and is now 2 goals up..



You think Mourinho is here to sell beans?



You better delete that nonse you have in your draft..

Before Twitter suspends your account.#TOTOLY — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) November 26, 2019

And rewriting history

José Mourinho is the first manager in history to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with six different clubs.



The Special Six. 😅 pic.twitter.com/HzRtErMRkU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 26, 2019

