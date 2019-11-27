The Debate
The Debate
Jose Mourinho Celebrates With Tottenham Ball Boy After Harry Kane's Equaliser

Football News

Jose Mourinho was quick to acknowledge the ball boy's effort in Harry Kane's equaliser against Olympiacos. He congratulated and celebrated the goal with him.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is back in the Champions League and in the most dramatic fashion. After going 2-0 down in the first 20 minutes against Olympiacos, Tottenham Hotspur mounted a thrilling comeback to win the game 4-2 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And His Incredible Severance Packages As Premier League Coach

Jose Mourinho and ball boy celebrate the goal

Jose Mourinho's Champions League return didn't get the best start and Spurs were two down at one point against Olympiacos. But the 'Special One' soon rectified his tactical error by bringing in Cristian Eriksen for Eric Dier in the first half itself. From thereon, Tottenham dominated proceedings. Dele Alli opened the scoring before Harry Kane netted a brace and Serge Aurier got on the scoresheet.

Among all the plaudits the manager and his players received, a ball boy also had a part to play in Spurs' victory. His quick thinking led to Tottenham scoring the equaliser against the Greek side in the 50th minute. When the ball was out of play, the ball boy reacted fast to allow for a quick throw-in which set Lucas Moura free down the right flank before he found Harry Kane and it was 2-2 in a flash.

Jose Mourinho was quick to acknowledge the ball boy's smart effort and congratulated him. He also celebrated the equaliser with the young boy.

Also Read | Harry Kane Thanks Departing Gaffer Pochettino After Mourinho's Appointment

Watch: Jose Mourinho congratulate the ball boy after Harry Kane's equaliser

Jose Mourinho also wanted to invite the lad into the dressing room 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint

Jose Mourinho did not forget Eric Dier either

Jose Mourinho is here for business

And rewriting history 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Pays Classy Tribute To Mauricio Pochettino In His First Press Conference

Published:
COMMENT
