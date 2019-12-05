The Debate
Jose Mourinho Gets Taken Out By Daniel James During Manchester United's Win Over Tottenham

Football News

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho gets clattered by Daniel James after a rough challenge by Harry Winks. Tottenham lost the game by a 2-1 margin. Read on

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford did not go according to plan. Not only did Tottenham Hotspur lose on the night, the Special One was clattered by an onrushing Daniel James on the sidelines.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Calls Out United's Defensive Approach After Spurs Lose At Old Trafford

Watch: Jose Mourinho being taken out by Daniel James

Jose Mourinho was expected to come back to Old Trafford and leave with all three points and a sense of vengeance. Tottenham Hotspur were completely outplayed by United and beaten 2-1. To make matters worse, Mourinho ended the night in pain, literally!

Also Read | Dele Alli Calls Tottenham "arrogant" After Jose Mourinho's Side Lost To Manchester United

Early in the first half, Daniel James was on the receiving end of a rough tackle by Harry Winks near the touchline. The Welsh winger just went flying into Jose Mourinho, who happened to be too close to the action. As seen in the footage, a falling Daniel James couldn't control his momentum and bashed his head against Mourinho before falling down the ramp that leads up to the pitch. Mourinho meanwhile could be seen holding his leg in pain as he hobbled out of the way. It was initially feared that James was hurt in a bad way, but the Wales international eventually got back to his feet and resumed playing.

Also Read | Man Utd Vs Tottenham Highlights: Rashford Spoils Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford Return

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Highlights

Already 1-0 down, Jose Mourinho had something to smile when Dele Alli equalised for the Spurs late in the first half. Nonetheless, it was Marcus Rashford who really spoiled the night for Mourinho as his second-half goal from the spot was enough to see United beat Tottenham.

Also Read | How Dele Alli Has Become An Important Part Of Jose Mourinho's Plans For Spurs

Published:
