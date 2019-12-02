Jose Mourinho Invites Ball Boy Callum Hynes To Tottenham Hotspur's Pre-match Meal

Jose Mourinho invited a ball boy for Tottenham Hotspur's team lunch on Saturday, November 30, 2019. This was a reward for the boy named Callum Hynes. His quick reaction in the match against Olympiacos helped Spurs score a goal. Tottenham played Olympiacos in the matchday five of the Champions League.

Callum Hynes received Mourinho’s praise after he reacted quickly to throw the ball towards Serge Aurier against Olympiacos. This led to Tottenham scoring an equaliser and subsequently, Mourinho's men won with a 4-2 scoreline. A victory against Olympiacos meant that Tottenham were through to the next stage of the Champions League. Hynes met captain Harry Kane and the entire Tottenham squad for the pre-match lunch. Tottenham then went on to play against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Ball boy Callum Hynes joins the squad for their pre-match meal ahead of today's game! 🙌#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/VCPtfq2kY1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 30, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have won all of the three matches under Jose Mourinho so far

Mourinho was appointed as the club’s manager in November 2019, after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino after a string of bad performances. Since Mourinho’s appointment, the club has played three games and won all three. They defeated West Ham United and Bournemouth in the Premier League and Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho wants to invite other ball boys for the meal as well

Mourinho spoke to the media about inviting the ball boy for the team lunch. He stated that it was a happy day for Callum Hynes and he hoped that they gave him amazing memories for the rest of his life. Mourinho also expressed his intention of inviting one of the ball boys into the pre-match meal ahead of every home game.

Tottenham Hotspur will next play against Manchester United

Dele Alli scored twice to secure a win for Spurs against Bournemouth on Matchday 14 of the Premier League. Tottenham are now fifth in the League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and 20 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Mourinho’s team will next play against Manchester United on December 4, 2019 (December 3 according to IST) at the Old Trafford.

