Tottenham Hotspur Ball Boy Reveals How Jose Mourinho 'made His Life'

Tottenham Hotspur made it two wins from two as they came from 0-2 down at half-time to win by a 4-2 margin in Jose Mourinho's first home game of his North London career earlier this week. Goals from Harry Kane (2), Serge Aurier, and Dele Alli ensured that Jose Mourinho won both his opening games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. However, the build-up towards Spurs' equaliser scored by Harry Kane, which involved the quick thinking of a Tottenham ball boy, made headlines due to Mourinho's reaction.

Jose Mourinho on Tottenham Hotspur star - Dele Alli

🗣 Jose on Dele: A fantastic player, young, with all the conditions to develop, so I think he has a bright future and we just want to help him to reach his levels and maintain these levels.



Read more 👇#THFC ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) November 30, 2019

Jose Mourinho makes ball boy's dream come true!

Jose Mourinho makes sure the ball boy gets the respect he deserves for the assist 👏👏👏



Class. pic.twitter.com/4zWt0Jxwco — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

Spurs were trailing 2-1 and Olympiakos were regrouping as the ball drifted out of play. In that moment, Tottenham ball boy - Callum Hynes - quickly gave Serge Aurier a new ball. Aurier’s throw-in found Lucas Moura, who picked out Harry Kane for the all-important crucial equaliser against Olympiakos. Post Kane’s strike, Jose Mourinho made his way to Callum Hynes to shake his hand and give the young lad a hug. In a recent interview with Tottenham Hotspur's official website, Callum Hynes revealed how Jose Mourinho fulfilled his dream by shaking his hand.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Bournemouth FC on Saturday

