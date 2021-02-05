Jose Mourinho Slams Referee Andre Marriner For Awarding Match-winning Penalty To Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment after Spurs' 0-1 loss to Chelsea on Thursday night. The Tottenham head coach shared his displeasure with the match officials after he lost his second back-to-back home league matches for the first time in his career as a manager.

The Portuguese manager criticized match official Andre Marriner after he decided to award a penalty to Chelsea in the 20th minute of the game. Chelsea converted the spot-kick as the Jorginho goal made all the difference handing Tottenham their third loss in a row. Chelsea walked away with three crucial points as the Blues of London are now slotted 6th on the Premier League standings. The loss leads to Tottenham slipping down to the 8th position in the domestic league with West Brom and Manchester City as their opponents next up for the North London outfit.

Jose Mourinho interview: Spurs boss reacts after Tottenham vs Chelsea clash

The Tottenham head coach admitted in the post-match interview by mentioning how he "didn't like" the referee's performance. Tottenham defender Eric Dier alongside a few of the Spurs’ players raised their voices when Marriner pointed to the spot and decided to give a penalty after Dier decided to cut off Timo Werner who went down in the box.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho went on to say that the match official was wrong and gave a poor decision. He added how frustrated he was to lose the London Derby following such a decision and despite his team putting up a wonderful performance during the game.

Speaking with BT Sport, Jose Mourinho gave his post-match thoughts on the match. He mentioned how it was a bit of a struggle and questioned the number of chances Chelsea had. Saying how Spurs didn't have the ball, he added how his team didn't create many chances in the first half. The Portuguese manager went on to add how the main struggle was the penalty.

Speaking about the match officials, Mourinho commented on Marriner's officiating by stating that he didn't like his performance. Sharing how he has a good relationship with the referee, the former Chelsea boss concluded how he feels to be in a good position to tell the match official what he truly feels.