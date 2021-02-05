Liverpool 'Banned' From Germany Visit For Champions League Clash Against RB Leipzig

The new strains of the novel coronavirus, discovered in the UK a couple of months back have revived the threats to public health. The new strain is considered to mutate faster than the previous one, with a massive surge witnessed in the number of coronavirus cases. Sensing trouble to the health of its citizens, the government of Germany has been taking preventive steps. In line with these precautions, Premier League heavyweights Liverpool have been banned from visiting the country for the Champions League clash.

Liverpool banned from visiting Germany

Germany has decided to ban Liverpool from visiting the country for the round of 16 clash against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The European nation has taken precautionary measures following the new mutation of the novel coronavirus. International flights are banned to and from high-risk areas, including the UK.

Flights from high-risk areas are put on a halt until February 17, until a day after the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool clash is to be played out. However, the ban for Liverpool shouldn't come as a surprise, citing the fact that the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) confirmed earlier this week that no exceptions will be provided to professional athletes.

Is Champions League venue switch possible amid COVID-19 Germany threat?

On Thursday, the BMI confirmed that there shall be no relaxation for the Champions League fixtures as well, meaning no teams except those based in Germany could visit the country. BMI's statement as quoted by Sport Information Service (SID) read as "The Federal Police informed the association that the described constellation does not fall under the exceptional circumstances of the Corona Protection Ordinance."

Taking cognizance of the complications, tthe European football governing body UEFA has asked RB Leipzig to submit an alternate plan by February 8. It is more than likely that the two sides could agree to switch their home games. Hence, if agreed, the first leg, scheduled for February 16 is played at Anfield, while the return fixture is played at Red Bull Arena on March 10.

Russia or Hungary could be an alternate venue

However, if Liverpool do not agree to the idea of switching the fixtures, then the possibilities of opting for a neutral venue where the coronavirus guidelines aren't much stringent could gain credence. And German sports publication Bild believes either of Russia or Hungary could host one of the legs of the round of 16.

Image courtesy: Liverpool Instagram