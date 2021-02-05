Eden Hazard Injury: Jose Mourinho Predicted Former Chelsea Star's Injury Crisis In 2015

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard sustained another injury recently, with fans yet to see his usual self on the field. This is his 10th injury since joining the defending LaLiga champions in 2019. And none could have comprehended in what was in store during his €115 million-switch from Chelsea. But former Blues’ manager Jose Mourinho did predict injury woes for the Belgium international way back in 2015.

Hazard injury history: Winger misses out on 43 games with Real Madrid

Real Madrid released an official statement on Wednesday confirming the Eden Hazard injury reports. “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” read the statement.

Hazard has already missed out on 43 fixtures for Los Blancos while managing to make it to the field on 35 occasions. His frequent injury woes have reportedly frustrated Zinedine Zidane, the main proponent behind his signing in 2019. Hazard was roped in as one of the Galacticos to help the club achieve European glory following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. But the crisis for the Spanish capital appears to now worsen.

Hazard Chelsea injuries restricted to 20 games

Ironically, Hazard missed just 20 games during his seven-season stint at the Stamford Bridge. And it would have been unbelievable to expect the Belgium winger to sustain several injuries with Real Madrid. However, former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho saw the crisis coming.

According to a report by Diario AS, Mourinho could correctly spell the injury crisis for Hazard beforehand. Following his side’s 5-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, the Portuguese tactician insisted that people who love football in the UK should fall in love with Hazard. Interestingly, Hazard and other Chelsea players had to cope with Spurs’ physical display.

Jose Mourinho predicts Eden Hazard injury crisis

Mourinho went on to slam the referee suggesting that the winger is being punished by his opponents game by game. And if the referee did not intervene with the frequent foul play on the then-Chelsea winger, then the game would be left without Hazard on the field, said the now-Tottenham manager, clearly hinting at frequent injuries.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid, Spurs Instagram