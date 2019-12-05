Jose Mourinho Calls Out United's Defensive Approach After Spurs Lose At Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho has taken a jibe at his former club Manchester United after United beat his side Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. Mourinho believes that United find it 'easier' to play against teams who are better than them and want to take an initiative.

Jose Mourinho explains why Manchester United perform better against the 'bigger teams' #MUFC | #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/Rexg7OQBDa — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 4, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho: Check Out His Record While Returning To His Former Clubs As A Manager

Man Utd vs Tottenham highlights: Rashford sinks Jose Mourinho's Spurs

A brace from Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Old Trafford. The win for United saw Mourinho's perfect record as Spurs head coach come to an end. Manchester United, as a result, leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table to move to the sixth position.

Also Read | Manchester United 'a Closed Chapter', Says Mourinho Ahead Of Old Trafford Return

Jose Mourinho defends Spurs display

Jose Mourinho defended his side's performance on Wednesday night by taking a jibe at Manchester United. He stated that his former club finds it “easier” to play against teams like Tottenham. Mourinho pointed out United's good results at home against teams like Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City. He stated that United aren't afraid to play with a defensive approach. He admired United's ability to defend and appreciated Harry Maguire's aerial prowess. This coupled with a lightning-quick counter-attack makes United a difficult team to play against.

“I think the way they play it’s easier for them when they play against the teams that are better teams, teams that want more of the ball, teams that want to have the initiative of the game so I think they did well,” said Jose Mourinho.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Rejected £12 Million Real Madrid Offer Before Joining Tottenham: Report

Jose Mourinho on Scott McTominay

Mourinho: "The way we come to the game by the emotional way, they had more emotion than us, you see for example McTominay performance, the globality of his performance, he was dominant.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 4, 2019

Manchester United have beaten Spurs, high-flying Leicester City and Chelsea for three of their five Premier League wins this season, while also holding Liverpool and Arsenal. The real test for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be when his side visit Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Also Read | Man Utd Vs Tottenham Highlights: Rashford Spoils Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford Return