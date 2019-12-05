Man Utd Vs Tottenham Highlights: Rashford Spoils Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford Return

Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford return did not go according to plan. The Portuguese boss was back at Old Trafford as a manager for the first time since he was sacked by Manchester United last December. But his former side were clearly better on Wednesday and earned a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Keep reading for the Man Utd vs Tottenham highlights and player ratings.

Manchester Utd vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match review

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United got back to winning ways after two back-to-back draws in the Premier League. They are now the first team to inflict defeat on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. Marcus Rashford continued his fine form when he opened the scoring in the 6th minute. His low shot caught Paulo Gazzaniga by surprise as the keeper was beaten at the near post. Despite being second-best for much of the contest, Tottenham found themselves level in the 39th minute thanks to a great finish by Dele Alli. The England international dragged the ball over Fred before scoring past a hapless David de Gea. Rashford scored his second of the match from the spot, having been awarded a penalty in the 47th minute. The game ended at 2-1 in Manchester United's favour.

The win takes Manchester United to sixth with 21 points, one point more than Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur after 15 games. The win for United perfectly sets the stage for their upcoming clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will have some work to do before his side host Burnley in the weekend.

Man Utd vs Tottenham highlights: Watch

Manchester Utd vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Manchester United

David De Gea - 6.5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Ashley Young - 7.5/10

Fred - 7/10

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10

Daniel James - 6.5/10

Jesse Lingard - 6.5/10

Marcus Rashford - 9/10

Mason Greenwood - 7/10

Substitutes: Andreas Pereira - 6/10, Luke Shaw - NA

Tottenham Hotspur

Paulo Gazzaniga - 6/10

Jan Vertonghen - 6.5/10

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

Davinson Sanchez - 6.5/10

Serge Aurier - 7.5/10

Moussa Sissoko - 6.5/10

Harry Winks - 6.5/10

Heung-Min Son - 7/10

Dele Alli - 7.5/10

Lucas Moura - 6/10

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Substitutes: Christian Eriksen - 5.5/10, Tanguy Ndombele - 6/10, Giovani Lo Celso - NA

