Jose Mourinho Rejected £12 Million Real Madrid Offer Before Joining Tottenham: Report

Jose Mourinho has made a blockbuster return to the Premier League, albeit at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino. The ‘Special One’ replaced Pochettino as Tottenham manager when the Argentine was sacked with the Spurs languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League. However, it has now been revealed that Mourinho had no dearth of offers during his brief sabbatical since being sacked by Manchester United.

Also Read | Man Utd Blow Another Lead To Lose Ground Ahead Of Jose Mourinho's Return

According to latest media reports in England, LaLiga giants Real Madrid offered Mourinho a princely sum to prevent him from taking up a job with any of the top clubs in Europe. Rumours suggest that the Real Madrid management offered Mourinho £12 million to wait for Zinedine Zidane’s departure. It is also believed that a host of European clubs that include the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and AC Milan were interested in Mourinho’s services. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, however, had the last laugh.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Invites Ball Boy Callum Hynes To Tottenham Hotspur's Pre-match Meal

Since taking over as Tottenham manager, Spurs have registered their first away win since January. With the club languishing at the bottom half of the Premier League under Pochettino this season, Jose Mourinho’s second Premier League game in charge saw Tottehham claw their way back up the Premier League table to fifth, a giant leap from 14th place. Players like Eric Dier and Dele Alli, who were out of form under Mauricio Pochettino, have started to hit form again, although the Spurs’ defence could still use some work.

Also Read | Premier League Review: Liverpool, Leicester Continue Winning Run; Manchester Clubs Falter

Jose Mourinho oversees Tottenham's turn of fortunes

Interestingly, in both the Premier League games in charge this season under Jose Mourinho, Tottenham have taken a 3-0 lead and have conceded in the 73rd and 96th minute in both games to ensure a dramatic finish for the three points. What’s more, Tottenham’s next game is a visit to Jose Mourinho’s former side, Manchester United. With Tottenham currently two points and four places above Manchester United in the Premier League table, the Man United vs Tottenham game is bound to grab headlines when Jose Mourinho makes a sensational return to Old Trafford.

Also Read | England Boss Southgate Excited About Croatia Rematch At Euro 2020