Jose Mourinho: Check Out His Record While Returning To His Former Clubs As A Manager

Football News

Have a look at how the newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager - Jose Mourinho - has fared against former clubs. He has played a total of 11 such matches.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho will be eager to impress as his new team - Tottenham Hotspur - prepare to take on the Portuguese tactician's former club Manchester United on Wednesday night. This will be the first time that Jose Mourinho will return to Old Trafford as the coach of a different team. Jose Mourinho has coached a host of clubs in the past which includes names like FC Porto, Chelsea (two different spells), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and most recently, Manchester United. Read on to find out how Jose Mourinho has fared against his former teams.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Rejected £12 Million Real Madrid Offer Before Joining Tottenham: Report

Jose Mourinho issues war cry to former employers - Manchester United

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Celebrates With Tottenham Ball Boy After Harry Kane's Equaliser

Jose Mourinho's record against former teams

If you do not consider his time in Portugal, Jose Mourinho has played against formerly coached clubs on 11 occasions in the past. The Portuguese tactician has won five, lost five and drawn one match against his former clubs. Four of the losses have been at the hands of Chelsea when Jose Mourinho was appointed as the coach of Manchester United. But while Chelsea have haunted Mourinho in the recent past, there was a time when the former FC Porto coach killed UEFA Champions League dreams of fans present at Stamford Bridge in 2010.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And His Incredible Severance Packages As Premier League Coach

Jose Mourinho inflicted two world-class wins against Chelsea back in the last-16 tie as coach of Inter Milan. Inter Milan won 1-3 on aggregate with goals coming in from Diego Milito, Esteban Cambiasso and Samuel Eto. Wednesday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be the 12th time that Jose Mourinho will play against a club that he has coached in the past. Can ‘The Special One’ pull off a special win upon his return to Old Trafford with Tottenham Hotspur?

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Refused To Resign As Tottenham Manager Owing To Compensation: Report

Heung Min-Son heaps praise on Jose Mourinho

Also Read | Ballon d'Or: Virgil van Dijk trolls Piers Morgan over bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo comment

Published:
COMMENT
