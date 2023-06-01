Jose Mourinho throws runners-up medal into the crowd after losing Europa Final - WATCH

Jose Mourinho cut out a frustrating figure after AS Roma's defeat at the hands of Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final. Mourinho, who is credited to bring the Italian side into contention for European glory, had a chance to win his second European trophy in two years with the club, however, his side could not topple the now 7-time winners of the competition, on the night. Roma lost on penalties after the regulation time ended with a score of one apiece.

On Wednesday, AS Roma and Sevilla collided in the final of the second-tier competition of European club football, and as a typical final goes, it was not a match where goals galored, but rather a 1-1 full-time finish and penalties that followed. The spot kick scoreline was 4-1 which engraved the La Liga side's name on the title. Sevilla, once again emerged victorious in the cup final and lifted the eminent trophy. Jose Mourinho, whose side finished runners-up, did not like the consolation medal and voluntarily sent it flying to a spectator at the Puskás Aréna.

Jose Mourinho throws the runners-up medal into the crowd after losing Europa Final

Jose Mourinho, who was unbeaten in the European finals before yesterday had to endure the sight of coming second in a final for the first time in his career. Mourinho wasn't in the best of moods after the match and offered it to a lucky fan to collect. Here's the visual of the "Special One" not accepting anything but the champions tag.

This is not the first time Mourinho has been at the end of such an act. Evidently, he has a history of not taking the runners-up medal behind the entry point of the players' tunnel. In 2015, the then-Chelsea boss gave away the loser's medal following the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal. In one more instance of the sort, this time from 2006, the Chelsea manager threw away the EPL medal of Robert Huth, a player who was not present on the trophy-accepting day and was in turn busy forcing a move.