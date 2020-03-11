Jose Mourinho Trolled By Journalist After Champions League Exit; Watch Video

Jose Mourinho has not won a Champions League elimination round tie since 2014. His latest defeat came against RB Leipzig, as they knocked Tottenham out of the Round of 16 clash. Tottenham failed to score in both the legs and they lost 4-0 on aggregate. Jose Mourinho was brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino and almost all the Tottenham fans expected a lift in their season. However, not much has changed since Mourinho's arrival. Tottenham are still on very thin ice and don't have any competition to fight for with their Champions League exit.

UCL Live: Jose Mourinho trolled after RB Leipzig vs Tottenham clash

Life at Tottenham is not getting any easy for Mourinho. The former Man United manager, who is known to hold his own during press-conferences was trolled by a journalist following the RB Leipzig vs Tottenham game. A reporter was seen consoling Jose Mourinho after the loss to RB Leipzig. Mourinho was ready to leave the post-match press conference when a reporter reached out to the Portuguese and said: "It's going to be okay, cheer up". Mourinho got furious as the question seemed to have hit him hard. However, Mourinho controlled his emotions and walked out of the room.

Watch the video:

A reporter told Jose Mourinho to "cheer up" after Tottenham got knocked out of the Champions League 😳 pic.twitter.com/SkgUqNzZlx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 11, 2020

UCL Live: Spurs loss extends Mourinho's longest-ever losing streak

From Champions League runner-ups to falling to RB Leipzig in the Round of 16, Spurs have seen a massive downfall this season. Mourinho's tactics are yet to fall into place as Tottenham look to have little to fight for this season. In Jose Mourinho's defence, almost all of Spurs' key players are out of the squad due to injuries.

Jose Mourinho has gone six straight matches without a win for the first time in his managerial career. pic.twitter.com/KGVAniSi7q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2020

Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son, Moussa Sissoko, Juan Foyth, Ben Davies, Steven Bergwijn and Davinson Sanchez are all out due to injuries. Christian Eriksen left Spurs for Inter Milan in the winter transfer window. With mounting injuries and new signings like Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon taking time to get used to life in north London, Mourinho's losing streak appears nowhere close to ending, especially with the game against Manchester United this weekend in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho: "Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware. I won at every club. I believe I'm going to do it at Tottenham." 🏆 pic.twitter.com/otd1jEFJfC — Goal (@goal) March 9, 2020

