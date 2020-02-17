Jose Mourinho Hilariously Trolls Son Heung-Min Despite Winger's Top Showing Vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hilariously trolled winger Son Heung-Min after Spurs' 3-2 victory against Aston Villa. Son scored twice for Mourinho to secure a much-needed victory on Sunday in the Premier League.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son avoids military service after Asian Games triumph

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho trolls Son Heung-Min

"You speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed?!"



Jose steps in on Sonny's post-match interview! 😅#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/LJtRmL5gES — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 16, 2020

While speaking to Spurs TV after their victory against Aston Villa, Son Heung-Min was interrupted by Jose Mourinho. Mourinho jokingly commented, “You speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed." Mourinho then went on to embrace the 27-year-old star.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Wolves, Sheffield United; Calls them top 4 contenders

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Toby Alderweireld nets an own goal

Aston Villa started well in the game as Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld scored an own goal in the 9th minute. Villa's Anwar El Ghazi sent a cross into the penalty area, forcing Alderweireld to accidentally net into his team’s post. However, the defender made up for his earlier mistake when he scored the equaliser for Spurs in the 27th minute after a great corner kick from Eric Dier.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho happy with former Chelsea captain John Terry's decision

Son Heung-Min goal: The player scores twice for Jose Mourinho

Son Heung-Min scored Spurs’ second goal of the night when he converted a penalty in the injury time of the first half. However, Aston Villa responded back to equalise in the 53rd minute. Bjorn Engels scored an easy goal as Hugo Lloris looked clueless during a corner kick. The match was closing towards a draw, until Son Heung-min scored in the injury time of the game, bagging three points for his side.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho's side are placed fifth in Premier League

The victory against Aston Villa takes Spurs tally to 40 points in 26 Premier League games. Jose Mourinho’s men are now placed fifth on the Premier League points table and will next play against RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday night according to IST).

Also Read | Jose Mourinho could welcome three players from injury after winter break