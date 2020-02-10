Jose Mourinho Could Welcome Three Players From Injury After Winter Break

With Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish fading, Jose Mourinho could welcome back three players before their match against Aston Villa on February 16. According to reports, Mourinho has given injury updates including forward Harry Kane, who is expected to miss out on a majority of the 2019-20 season.

Mourinho could welcome back Celso, Lamela

According to reports, Lo Celso is expected to be back from a thigh injury he suffered in Tottenham's 3-2 FA Cup replay victory over Southampton. He will most probably play against Aston Villa after the winter break. Jose Mourinho had said after their win over Southampton that Lo Celso had no chance of making a return due to his muscular injuries. Attacking midfielder Erik Lamela also missed out on Tottenham's game against Southampton because of a Groin injury.

Moussa Sissoko has been sidelined with an injury he suffered in a Premier League match on New Year's Day. According to reports, the extent of Sissoko's damage revealed that the player will be out of action for quite some time. In a statement issued by Tottenham, the club said that Sissoko had undergone a medial collateral ligament surgery in his right knee. The statement further read that the medical team will monitor the player's recovery before a rehabilitation program for him to return to training as soon as possible.

Sissoko's teammate, Toby Alderweireld took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Dele Alli apologises for coronavirus remark

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has apologised for mocking coronavirus victims in a video released on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The midfielder had earlier mocked an Asian man, joking about the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped many people across the world (particularly in China).

Dele Alli’s caption on the social media platform read as, "Hi guys, it's Dele. I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday, it wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.” The midfielder further said, "I don't want you to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.”

