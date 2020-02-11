Jose Mourinho Happy With Former Chelsea Captain John Terry's Decision

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said that he is proud of former Chelsea captain John Terry. He appreciates him for taking the difficult path of proving himself as a coach before venturing into management. John Terry, who is Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa, will meet his old Chelsea boss Mourinho when Aston Villa host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Tottenham would hope to take home all three points in a bid to push for a top-four spot. On the other hand, Aston Villa are fighting hard to get out of the relegation zone.

Jose Mourinho praises former Chelsea captain John Terry for choosing a difficult path

John Terry joined Aston Villa’s management team as Dean Smith’s No. 2 last summer. Jose Mourinho believes that the five-time Premier League champion could have taken the managerial job somewhere else. In an interview with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho said that former players don’t need to prove themselves for a job these days unlike in the past. The former Chelsea boss claims that John Terry could have quickly taken that route. However, he decided to take the difficult way which is more stable. Mourinho admits that he is proud of his former Chelsea captain for going to the Championship and then returning to the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho on watching Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

"The players needed some days off. For their body and soul they needed a rest. But not for me."



Jose Mourinho spends winter break scouting @DieRotenBullen ahead of Champions League clash: https://t.co/6s52GNc0y2 pic.twitter.com/FU5yD2rPkS — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 10, 2020

Jose Mourinho was spotted in Germany where he scouted Tottenham’s Champions League Round of 16 opponents RB Leipzig. They visited Bavarian giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. When quizzed about it, Mourinho said that he could see small details emerging that cannot be available on TV or video. Jose Mourinho's Spurs host the first leg against RB Leipzig on Thursday, 20th February with the return leg scheduled for 11th March.

