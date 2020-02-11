Jose Mourinho Heaps Praise On Wolves, Sheffield United; Calls Them Top 4 Contenders

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes Wolves and Sheffield United are contenders for a Premier League top-four spot and praised both managers, Nuno Espirito Santo and Chris Wilder. Sheffield, who were promoted to the Premier League this season, have collected 39 points so far, and are two points ahead of Mourinho’s Tottenham in 5th, and a couple shy of 4th placed Chelsea, both who have a game in hand. Wolves, on the other hand, are 9th in the table, six points off Chelsea.

"The reality is that they are challenging"



Jose Mourinho believes Wolves and Sheffield United are 100% battling for a Champions League spot this season



More from Mourinho: https://t.co/ozPrED5ExB pic.twitter.com/ncA1dKUZ7T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2020

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Chris Wilder and Nuno Espirito Santo

Ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, manager Jose Mourinho heaped praise on fellow managers Chris Wilder and Nuno Espirito Santo for their teams’ excellent performances throughout the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. The former Manchester United boss said that both Wolves and Sheffield United are top 4 contenders after their impressive performances. Jose Mourinho added that both Chris Wilder and Nuno Espirito might not consider themselves to be in the race for Champions League places, but both made forays into the January transfer market to strengthen their squad.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourino believes Sheffield United and Wolves can compete for Top 4

Jose Mourinho added that the fight for top 4 is not only between Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, with teams like Wolves and Sheffield United giving them a run for their money. Sheffield United moved closer to the top four with a 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday. Chelsea host another Top 4 chasing side Manchester United on Tuesday (Monday night in England), while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham travel to Villa Park in a hope to gather all three points. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves host high-flying Leicester City at the Molineux on Saturday (Friday night).

