Jose Mourinho Looking To Provide Barcelona Outcast Ivan Rakitic Escape Route At Tottenham

With the arrival of Ronald Koeman as the new manager at Barcelona, the club is expected to witness several changes in the first-team. Several players have been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, including some prominent stars such as Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on providing an escape route to the Croatian midfielder with a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to sign Ivan Rakitic?

According to a report by Daily Mail, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy believes that the Rakitic transfer could fill the void created by the departure of Christian Eriksen in midfield, considering the creativity the Croatian offers. Rakitic saw a steady decline in his game time at Barcelona under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien subsequently, starting just 16 LaLiga games last season.

Amid the Rakitic transfer reports, the midfielder's contract runs out next summer with Barcelona not keen on extending his stay. The Catalan giants are in the process of a massive rebuild with several arrivals expected this transfer window. Rakitic, who earns £230,000 a week, has had an illustrious career at the Camp Nou but is well aware that he's not in Koeman's plans.

Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho a fan of Rakitic

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Rakitic in the past, describing him as the most undervalued player in the world as well as a 'fantastic asset'. Jose Mourinho's preference could play an important role in sealing the Rakitic transfer this transfer window. However, his hefty wage is still a point of contention. A deal to Tottenham could materialise if the Croatian agrees to lower his wages.

Football transfers: Sevilla to sign Rakitic?

According to Sport, this isn't the first instance of Jose Mourinho demanding the Rakitic transfer. Previous talks did not materialise because of Barcelona's hefty demands. However, the arrival of Koeman and his attempt to introduce changes in the squad could help in facilitating a move to the Premier League. Aside from Tottenham, Sevilla are also harbouring hopes of sealing the Rakitic transfer. The Croatian joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and also has an option of returning to his former club.

Image courtesy: AP