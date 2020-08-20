Jose Mourinho Could Offer Gareth Bale A Way Out Of Real Madrid With Return To Tottenham

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale hasn't been on good terms with team manager Zinedine Zidane as well as the club board. The winger has often been linked with a move away from Los Blancos for the past couple of seasons, with reports now suggesting that his former club Tottenham Hotspur are keen on roping in the Wales international.

Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho keen on Gareth Bale transfer

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is a great admirer of Gareth Bale, with the Portuguese tactician keen on signing the Welshman. The manager also attempted to seal the Gareth Bale transfer during his stint with Manchester United but failed. Now, Jose Mourinho looks to rebuild the squad and the Gareth Bale transfer might be one of the key additions to the North London club.

According to a report on the Gareth Bale transfer by ElEspanol, the 31-year-old is left with two options as he looks to play the final few years of his career. The winger can either continue with Real Madrid or seek a return to Tottenham. Jose Mourinho is keen to help the Welshman revive his career, after his infamous fallout with Zidane.

Real Madrid transfer news: Gareth Bale future at Spurs under Jose Mourinho?

Amid the Gareth Bale transfer talks, the winger's astonishing £350,000-a-week ($457,000) wages after tax has proved detrimental in his move away from the club. Clubs are wary of his high wages, with the player not keen on agreeing to a pay cut. Meanwhile, Harry Kane, who happens to be the highest-paid footballer at Spurs, earns £200,000-a-week ($260,000).

Despite his limited game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has frequently maintained that the forward is happy at Real Madrid and will continue until the end of his contract. Bale has two seasons left on his contract with Real Madrid keen on getting rid of the winger, with the player not in the plans of Zidane for the upcoming season.

Real Madrid board realise Gareth Bale transfer mistake

Amid the Gareth Bale future speculations, the Welshman has seen his relationship with the club fans deteriorate. Although he enjoys support and respect from his teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Real Madrid board have realised their mistake of not letting him leave last summer when a suitable offer arrived. Bale was closing on to a move to the Chinese Super League but the club had vetoed the move.

Image courtesy: AP