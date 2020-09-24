Jose Mourinho's Heartfelt Gesture Towards Macedonian Journalist Leaves Spurs Fans In Awe

Tottenham Hotspur fans were extremely impressed with their head coach Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese manager accepted a Macedonian journalist's request to take a photo with him at his side's Europa League qualifier with Shkendija on Thursday.

Igor Aleksandrovic, a freelance writer from Macedonia, joined the zoom call on Wednesday where several other journalists were interviewing Jose Mourinho. Aleksandrovic, however, failed to ask a question to Mourinho, who was deeply idolised by his late father. Mourinho's representatives soon got the word of the writer's request and brought back Mourinho for a short chat session with him.

Jose Mourinho interview: Special request from Macedonian journalist

The journalist then explained the dying wish his father had was to get a picture with the legendary manager. "Hello boss, this is a unique opportunity for me to ask you two questions and one favour. I have to ask you something on behalf of my father," he said. "First greetings to you from him, but he is now in heaven. One of the occasions when he was very sick he told me if I ever have the opportunity to see you, to ask for a picture with you because he always raised me like you when you are the head coach of any team, psychologically winning or losing - he has massive respect for you."

Igor Aleksandrovic the requested if Tottenham would allow him to have a picture with Mourinho after Thursday's Europa League fixture against Shkendija.

The former Chelsea boss was more than happy to grant the request of one of his supporters. "The picture is done, let's do it. If you can meet us before the game, or maybe in the hotel is easier. If it's after the game, it's after the game. It's nothing to do with results," he said. "My pleasure to do the picture with you. And my honour to your father and respect that he feels so strong about me. I don't deserve that."

#thfc manager José Mourinho returns to his press conference after missing a journalist from Macedonia whose late father idolised him. | @Spurs_fl pic.twitter.com/9eeqC49PnJ — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) September 23, 2020

Tottenham will face KF Shkendija in the Europa League's third qualifying round on Thursday. Spurs qualified for the round after narrowly beating Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 on September 17. Mourinho's men will be confident of pulling off a result in Macedonia, especially after their dominating 5-2 win over Southampton this past weekend. Son Heun-Min scored four goals, while Harry Kane scored another, in what was a fantastic attacking display by Mourinho's men in the second half.

After their Europa League fixture, Spurs will be up back in the Premier League, hosting Newcastle United on Sunday.

(Image Credits: Spurs TV)