PSG Confident Of Signing Spurs Midfielder Dele Alli On Loan After Fallout With Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's opening Premier League game against Everton saw a dressing room conflict come out in the open. Manager Jose Mourinho subbed off midfielder Dele Alli during the half time, giving rise to speculation of a fallout. His 'lazy' claims directed at the England international confirmed the same. Reports now claim that the Portuguese tactician has urged the club to loan out Dele Alli, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) emerging as front-runners to seal the deal.

PSG closing in on Dele Alli transfer

According to The Telegraph, PSG have agreed to seal the Dele Alli transfer, albeit on a season-long loan deal after lack of preference by Jose Mourinho. Dele Alli wasn't even included in the matchday squads to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Southampton, confirming a breakdown in his relationship with the manager.

Amid the Dele Alli transfer talks to PSG, Jose Mourinho is keen on reuniting with Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard. Meanwhile, the reports claim that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is torn by the idea of the Dele Alli transfer, particularly at a time when his reputation has suffered a massive blow following his lack of ambition on the field, forcing Jose Mourinho to label him a 'lazy player' after the defeat against Everton.

Tottenham transfer news: Real Madrid refuse to seal Dele Alli transfer

Apart from PSG, Tottenham had offered Real Madrid the opportunity to seal the Dele Alli transfer. The Tottenham transfer news suggests that the north Londoners wanted to send out Dele Alli on loan, similar to the move for Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. However, the defending LaLiga champions maintain their stand of not signing any player during the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho speaks on dropping Dele Alli from the squad

Although the Tottenham board are not keen on the out-right sale of the midfielder, the arrival of Gareth Bale in North London might cut short Dele Alli's minutes under Jose Mourinho. The Spurs manager hasn't ruled out a Dele Alli transfer this summer. During an interaction with the media, Jose Mourinho has claimed that he isn't responsible for the transfer market. However, he did try to clarify on leaving out Dele Alli for the past two games, saying that he has a huge squad at his disposal. It is thus common to have a few players being left out of the squad, asserting that the England international was one among them.

Image courtesy: AP