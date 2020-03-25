Juan Mata Promises Young Child Training Session After Sharing His Top Keeping Skills Video

The coronavirus lockdown has forced people into quarantine and many netizens have come up with innovative to stay entertained at home. In such a 'stay at home video', a kid can be seen saving goals from his own rebounds off a wall. The video grabbed the attention of one Juan Mata, the Manchester United player, who promised a training session with the kid after the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

Coronavirus lockdown: A young goalkeeper saving his own rebound shots goes viral on Twitter

The coronavirus lockdown has seen people share a lot of videos on how they spend their time inside the house and keep themselves entertained. Many stars have used it as an opportunity to interact with their fans on social media as sporting action is halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In such a 'stay at home video', a kid can be seen shooting balls at a wall only to save the rebounds in front of goal. The video went viral of Twitter and Juan Mata was one of the many admirers of the young kid's dedication and commitment.

When you’re a goalkeeper... and an only child... in self isolation... and trying to keep up with your training... 😂😂came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/FFzJ1LE3N1 — Sarah-Jayne Tobin (@TheSJTobin) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown: Juan Mata promises training session with a young kid

The young keeper caught the attention of Manchester United star Juan Mata. The Spanish midfielder reached out to the parent and requested for a training session with the kid on goal once the coronavirus lockdown ends. The parent responded happily and granted the permission while the official Twitter account of Adidas UK also reached out saying they'll provide him boots, gloves and the kit ready for the Juan Mata matchup. Fans were in awe of Mata's gesture and labelled the Manchester United star as one of the nicest people in football.

One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020

@thesjtobin We’ll have some fresh boots, goalie gloves and kit ready for this epic match up. 😍 #hometeam — adidas UK (@adidasUK) March 23, 2020

