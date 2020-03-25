The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Juan Mata Promises Young Child Training Session After Sharing His Top Keeping Skills Video

Football News

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata shared a video of the young goalkeeper saving his own shots during isolation and promised a training session with him.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Juan Mata

The coronavirus lockdown has forced people into quarantine and many netizens have come up with innovative to stay entertained at home. In such a 'stay at home video', a kid can be seen saving goals from his own rebounds off a wall. The video grabbed the attention of one Juan Mata, the Manchester United player, who promised a training session with the kid after the coronavirus pandemic dies down. 

Also Read: Premier League Suspension: Clubs Expect No Games Until June Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus lockdown: A young goalkeeper saving his own rebound shots goes viral on Twitter

The coronavirus lockdown has seen people share a lot of videos on how they spend their time inside the house and keep themselves entertained. Many stars have used it as an opportunity to interact with their fans on social media as sporting action is halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In such a 'stay at home video', a kid can be seen shooting balls at a wall only to save the rebounds in front of goal. The video went viral of Twitter and Juan Mata was one of the many admirers of the young kid's dedication and commitment. 

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Takes 'gesture Challenge' On Instagram: Watch

Coronavirus lockdown: Juan Mata promises training session with a young kid

The young keeper caught the attention of Manchester United star Juan Mata. The Spanish midfielder reached out to the parent and requested for a training session with the kid on goal once the coronavirus lockdown ends. The parent responded happily and granted the permission while the official Twitter account of Adidas UK also reached out saying they'll provide him boots, gloves and the kit ready for the Juan Mata matchup. Fans were in awe of Mata's gesture and labelled the Manchester United star as one of the nicest people in football. 

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Former Chelsea Midfielder Joe Cole Donates £25,000 For NHS Staff

Also Read: UEFA Formally Postpones Champions League Final Amid Coronavirus lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab CM
PUNJAB CM SEEKS EVACUATING PILGRIMS
MHA
HM TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
COVID-19
HEALTH MIN MEETS UN, WHO ENVOYS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
clerk
NEW FRONT LINE TO FIGHT COVID-19