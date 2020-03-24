Coronavirus Pandemic: Former Chelsea Midfielder Joe Cole Donates £25,000 For NHS Staff

Former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has donated £25,000 to the NHS working staff for their untiring efforts in fighting coronavirus. England has been one of the worst affected countries in the world. Over 366 people have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic, while several thousands are struggling for life.

Coronavirus pandemic: Joe Cole contributes to fight against COVID-19

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole has come out in support of the health workers who have been striving hard towards curbing the coronavirus pandemic. Other members of the football community are also contributing in the fight against coronavirus. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and former Man United defender Gary Neville have made hotels in London and Manchester available for the medical staff.

Coronavirus pandemic: Wilfred Zaha supports NHS workers fighting COVID-19

Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha has offered 50 rented properties to NHS workers for free. This was done to facilitate easy access to the hospitals and avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to their families. Zaha is the co-owner of a property company that rents out properties to business travellers.

Coronavirus pandemic: Joe Cole sets up fundraiser to fight COVID-19

Joe Cole announced that he has become the ambassador for the organisation ‘Heroes’ that helps NHS workers. The former Liverpool star said that the men and women (referring to NHS workers) are digging in for the rest of the population in extremely difficult circumstances. He asserted that Heroes is a fundraiser which will emphasise on delivering fresh meals to the workers before or after they finish their shifts.

Coronavirus pandemic: Joe Cole supports COVID-19 workers

The organisation will also focus on the childcare of these workers to enable them to focus on work. He also asserted that psychologists were being roped in to deal with the stress that the workers might face while working under extremely harsh circumstances. Joe Cole appealed to the people to stick together. He also expected his colleagues to be just towards the noble cause and contribute to the fundraiser while terming the efforts of NHS workers as ‘unbelievable.’

