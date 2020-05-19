Jurgen Klopp Breaks Silence On Null And Void Rumours, States Reds Deserve PL Title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it would be wrong if the Premier League title was denied to the Reds. The Reds are top of the Premier League points table and were on course to win their first-ever Premier League title ahead of Man City, before the coronavirus threw a spanner in the works, leading to the suspension of the competition two months ago.

Wrong to deny Premier League title to Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp

During an interaction at the DFB Academy, Jurgen Klopp opened up on talks of declaring the present Premier League season null and void. He slammed the people who suggested the idea, labelling it as an absurd suggestion after playing 75 percent of the season. The decision of declaring the Premier League season null and void would have been an unfair one, said the Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp asserted that Liverpool hold the first spot on the Premier League points table no matter which scenario was considered, be it solely home games or away games. Klopp stated that it was imperative to deal with the crisis, but that does not mean that certain things are not important at all, pointing at Liverpool’s nigh unassailable lead in the Premier League this season.

Premier League return: Jurgen Klopp sure of safety in training

A meeting of representatives of 20 Premier League clubs was reportedly held on Monday. The meeting resolved to implement phase one of the training protocol that would see players train either individually or in groups of five ensuring no physical contact. Despite the concerns flagged by the players, the managers and the medical staff, Jurgen Klopp feels that the English top-flight will make grounds safer for the players, as is seen in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that some people have been opposing a Premier League return citing the fact that thousands have died due to coronavirus. The former Dortmund boss claimed that just like every other branch of business, one should prepare for the post-coronavirus world because that cannot be neglected.

Liverpool lead by 25 points over Man City

Liverpool have a comfortable 25-point lead over second-placed Man City. Jurgen Klopp’s men need two victories from the remaining fixtures to ensure their first-ever Premier League title and their first league title in three decades. However, their Champions League run for the season is over after being knocked out by Atletico Madrid in a thrilling Round of 16 encounter at Anfield.

