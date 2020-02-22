Jurgen Klopp Compares Joining Liverpool With Marrying His Wife After 'love At First Sight'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his love for the Reds while speaking to Sky Sports Premier League. Klopp joined the Premier League outfit in 2015 after his more than decent stint with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. He has gone on to achieve immense success as the Reds manager.

Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool with his wife

Jurgen Klopp spoke on Liverpool’s approach to appoint him as the manager at Anfield. He compared this feeling to the time when he met his wife for the first time. He claimed that as soon as he received the offer, he agreed to lead the lines at Liverpool, just the way he agreed to marry his wife.

Jurgen Klopp managerial stats

Jurgen Klopp has become one of the most loved managers at Anfield. In his five seasons with Liverpool so far, he has led his side to two consecutive Champions League finals (2018, 2019). Though Liverpool were defeated by Real Madrid in 2018 final, his side cruised past with ease in the 2019 final when they defeated Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool contract runs until 2024

Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract keeping him at Anfield until 2024. He would be vying for a third consecutive Champions League final, while also hoping to clinch on to the title for the second consecutive time, a feat achieved only by Real Madrid in the modern era.

Jurgen Klopp managerial stats: Liverpool likely to win Premier League this season

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on course to win their first Premier League title as well. His side have a 22-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City. They are yet to suffer a defeat this season, managing to win 25 games, while drawing just once in 26 games. The Premier League leaders have a high probability of winning the title undefeated.

However, Jurgen Klopp does not wish to accept that his team would emulate Arsenal’s 'Invincibles'. He still feels that Liverpool are far from perfect. The Reds will next play against West Ham United on Monday (Tuesday according to IST) in their quest to win their maiden Premier League title.

