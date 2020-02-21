Jurgen Klopp's Brilliant Reply To 10-year-old Man United Fan Asking Liverpool 'to Lose'

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently enjoying one of the best runs in Premier League history. 25 wins out of 26 and 22 points clear of Manchester City at second place, Liverpool look set to finally end their quest for a Premier League title. However, among all the buzz the Reds have created with their unbelievable Premier League form, one young Manchester United fan wrote a letter to Jurgen Klopp, 'asking him to lose games'. And Klopp had a personal and heartwarming reply.

Also Read | Atletico Vs Liverpool: How Jurgen Klopp And Diego Simeone Stack Up Against Each Other

Daragh Curley, a 10-year-old Manchester United fan from County Donegal in Ireland reportedly wrote a letter to Reds boss last month. While it was written as a part of a school project, the Manchester United fan innocently demanded Jurgen Klopp to make his side lose. The young fan even devised a simple plan as to how Klopp could make his side lose games - 'You should just let the other team score'.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Gets Booked As Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid Defeat Liverpool In UCL Clash

You can check out the letter from young Manchester United fan here

A letter from Jurgen Klopp has made its way to a 10-year-old #MUFC fan - who wrote to the Liverpool manager asking him to stop winning so many games.....The response is classic Klopp 🔴🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4TfR9P0weJ — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) February 20, 2020

It's highly likely that 10-year-old Curley did not expect a reply from the German manager. However, the Irish Times broke out the news that Jurgen Klopp indeed a sent a reply back to the young Manchester United fan, lauding his passion for the club and explaining as to why he can't fulfil Curley's request.

Also Read | Divock Origi Reveals Failed Text Message To Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool's 2018 UCL Loss

Jurgen Klopp's reply to the Manchester United fan

The report states Daragh Curley's mother Tricia was notified by the local post office in Glenswilly that there was a registered letter for her son.

Jurgen Klopp's letter read, 'Unfortunately, on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down. Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football.'

Jurgen Klopp surely won the hearts of many fans on social media with his uplifting reply to Manchester United's young Irish fan.

We ♥️ this!



10 year old Man Utd fan Daragh from Donegal wrote a letter to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp asking him to stop his team winning so often.



Klopp wrote a personal letter back and it's brilliant! pic.twitter.com/MzsWY346U7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Coming back to football, Klopp's side endured a tough night in Madrid, losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Reds will now be back to the Premier League this weekend, hosting West Ham United on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

Also Read | Atletico Vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Hails Diego Simeone's Intensity, Draws Comparison