Jurgen Klopp Couldn't Justify Liverpool Stars' Salary Cuts By Splurging On Timo Werner

All signs were pointing to Timo Werner donning the red of Liverpool up until last weekend. In a matter of days, however, Chelsea decided to agree personal terms with Werner and also told RB Leipzig that they are willing to cough up the sum needed to trigger his release clause. With Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool bowing out of the race, Frank Lampard was quick to pounce, with Timo Werner to Chelsea all but done after the Blues decided to activate his release clause.

Timo Werner to Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp couldn't justify spending on Timo Werner transfer after salary cuts

Jürgen Klopp explains why Liverpool opted not to sign Timo Werner: “All clubs are losing money. How do I discuss with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buy a player for £50-60m - we’d have to explain.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/0BFPZ7Lh0A — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 7, 2020

Liverpool are facing an unprecedented £150m loss in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequently gave up on the £54 million pursuit of the Timo Werner transfer. Jurgen Klopp stated it is not the right time to discuss expensive signings while there's so much financial uncertainty in the game. Speaking to Sky Germany, Klopp said that he could not ask players to take wage cuts and then go on to buy players for £50-60 million. Jurgen Klopp added that he had no idea how much the club would earn considering the loss of ticket sales and any serious transfer will depend on income. Jurgen Klopp asserted that at the moment, all clubs are facing losses and have to pay back season ticket holders and contemplate playing the next season without fans, especially the first 15-20 games.

Liverpool still haven’t started official talks with Leipzig for Werner, always asked for time. Only talks with the player (via Klöpp).



Chelsea are ready with an official bid and if Liverpool will not match it on next hours, Werner will discuss his contract with Chelsea. 🇩🇪 #CFC https://t.co/tID7WaOw1A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020

Timo Werner to Chelsea: Blues trigger £54 million clause after Jurgen Klopp pulls out on Timo Werner transfer; Reds linked with Adama Traore

After Jurgen Klopp passed on the chance for the Timo Werner transfer, Chelsea swooped in and are likely to announce the capture by next week. According to Standard Sport, Werner is set to sign a five-year deal worth £9 million a year and was personally convinced by Blues legends Frank Lampard and Petr Cech to move to Stamford Bridge. Timo Werner to Chelsea represents the second major piece of transfer business by the Blues this summer, with Lampard's side already having announced the capture of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech ahead of next season.

Having lost out on the Timo Werner transfer, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are likely to turn their attention to Wolves star Adama Traore, who Klopp described as "unplayable" this season. According to reports from Daily Mirror, Liverpool have made an inquiry for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has netted six goals and registered seven assists this season. However, the transfer fee is again likely to prove a stumbling block for Liverpool in their talks to sign Traore, and it will be interesting to see whether the deal goes through. Adama Traore's teammate Raul Jimenez is also linked with a move away from the Molineaux, with Manchester United keen on bringing the Mexican on board.

