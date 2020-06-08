Timo Werner Transfer: How Frank Lampard And Petr Cech Swung Deal In Chelsea's Favour

The Timo Werner transfer news to Chelsea made headlines over the weekend after the Germany international reportedly agreed on a £50 million move to Stamford Bridge with a whopping £200,000-a-week in wages. However, recent reports suggest that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and executive Petr Cech made an undercover move to Germany to tilt the Timo Werner transfer in favour of the west London club. Timo Werner was also courted by Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United but the RB Leipzig star opted to agree on a deal with Chelsea instead after meeting with Frank Lampard and Petr Cech.

ALSO READ: David Silva Offered A Highly Lucrative Deal In Qatar As Summer Exit Edges Closer

Timo Werner transfer news: Frank Lampard and Petr Cech add a personal touch

According to reports from The Telegraph, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, as well as the club's technical and performance advisor, Petr Cech played an instrumental role in swinging the Timo Werner transfer in the Blues' favour. Reports claim that Lampard and Petr Cech travelled to Germany before the coronavirus lockdown to meet with RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner. Lampard and Cech then laid out their plans for the future on how Timo Werner would fit in at Chelsea and the prolific goalscorer was heavily impressed with the proposal.

Petr Cech and Frank Lampard took a pre-lockdown trip to Germany to speak directly with Timo Werner, his family, and his reps, according to The Telegraph.



Both played a massive part in convincing him, and also Hakim Ziyech to join Chelsea. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Raheem Sterling Unafraid Of Critics, Promises To Continue Speaking Up Against Racism

Chelsea legend Petr Cech reportedly played a key role in shifting the momentum of the Timo Werner transfer to Chelsea as the 38-year-old's fluent German aided the communication. Cech was able to convey the plans across to Timo Werner, his father and the RB Leipzig star's agent which in turn helped smoothen the deal. Premier League leaders Liverpool were the favourites to secure a Timo Werner transfer to Anfield before the coronavirus pandemic but the Chelsea bosses acted quickly and found themselves in a rather comfortable financial situation to activate Werner's release clause. Lampard and Cech kept in constant touch with Werner after the meeting in Germany, which has seemingly swung the deal in Chelsea's favour.

ALSO READ: Miralem Pjanic Rejects Approach From PSG, Chelsea Amid Growing Interest From Barcelona

No contracts exchanged and nothing officially signed as Leipzig director told today. But Chelsea have a “verbal agreement” with Timo Werner and they’re convinced he’s on his way to Stamford Bridge for next season. Paperworks are almost ready. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner to Chelsea?

Multiple reports claim that the Timo Werner to Chelsea transfer is almost a done deal after the German international agreed on personal terms with the Blues. Chelsea agreed on a deal in principle to sign the RB Leipzig forward, who has a £50 million release clause that expires on June 15. Chelsea have also offered Werner a reported £200,000-a-week wage package. Werner has scored 31 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season attracting interest from several top suitors including Liverpool and Manchester United but it appears Chelsea have won the race to sign the German frontman.

ALSO READ: Man United Chasing Real Madrid Target Van De Beek Using Van Der Sar's Old Trafford Link