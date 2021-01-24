Jurgen Klopp Feels Liverpool's Upset Loss To Burnley Can Revive Their EPL Fortunes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that defeat against Burnley can give them the much-needed push to turn things around.

The Reds were stunned by 'the Clarets' by a 1-0 margin in their own backyard i.e. the Anfield Stadium on Thursday. As a result of this loss, the reigning EPL champions' unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end. It was the club's first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68.

'Sometimes you need a really low point': Jurgen Klopp

"We lost the game [against Burnley] and it was a really low point, it is not that I thought, 'Oh, who cares?' It is not because of the series [of unbeaten league games at Anfield], which was nice as well. It was a game we lost and when I think back I cannot find a reason why we lost that game. But we lost it, with all the things that happened with the penalty, the chance we had and all these kinds of things," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"It happened - and sometimes you need a really low point to then change things properly. And that is for sure what we will try and we will go for now, that is 100 per cent. If we would have won [against Burnley] in a bad game, like somehow 1-0, the world would have said: 'OK, it is not the football they usually play but they are back on the results path.' But in the long term that would not have helped. [Thursday] can be a real help if we use it," he added.

What's next for Jurgen Klopp's boys?

Jurgen Klopp's team will next be seen in action during their FA Cup 4th round fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday exactly a week after their EPL clash at the Anfield Stadium last weekend that had ended in a goalless draw.

The status of defending champions Liverpool in EPL 2020/21

The reigning Premier League winners who were placed second not too long ago have now come crashing down to the fourth position with nine wins from 19 matches and 34 points in their tally. Their next Premier League fixture is against the fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Friday i.e. January 29. Meanwhile, the Reds should ensure that they do not end up losing that contest as a loss there would mean that the Spurs would occupy the fourth position. Tottenham currently have 33 points in their tally.

