'We Wanted To Continue': Mikel Arteta Believes Arsenal Could Have Retained FA Cup Title

After a shocking defeat against Southampton FC in the FA Cup, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he is disappointed as they had a dream of winning the tournament again.

The 'Gunners', who were the reigning FA Cup champions were eliminated from the competition after going down to Southampton in the fourth round clash at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

'We had a dream to do it again': Mikel Arteta

"I am disappointed because we wanted to continue in the competition. We had a dream to do it again - like we did it last year - step-by-step, but that dream today is over. As well I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goal in an area where we know we should not be doing that and giving the lead to the opponent," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"At the same time, I cannot fault the effort of the players, how they tried, how they improved throughout the game and tried to go for the goal in the second half with the way we did it. But it was not enough and we conceded a goal that we shouldn't. We created the chances but we did not hit the target," he added.

Gabriel's own goal shatters Arsenal's FA Cup hopes

The 'Saints' pulled off a huge upset with a 1-0 win after Brazilian defender Gabriel registered an own goal for the Gunners and that itself proved to be the deciding factor in the contest.

The young defender's error came in the 24th minute of the match and with this, Southampton gained a lead. No team managed to find the back of the net thereafter as the home team ended up on the winning side to advance further in the tournament.

By the virtue of this win, Southampton FC have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup and will now be locking horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next fixture. Both teams will face off on Wednesday, February 10.

(With ANI Inputs)