Everton Vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On 'proper Challenger' Carlo Ancelotti

An action-packed weekend awaits Premier League fans as the competition resumes after a two-week-long international break. The first game since the return will see Carlo Ancelotti's Everton take on defending Premier League champions, Liverpool. The game promises high-octane football from a rejuvenated side under Ancelotti battling established heavyweights under Klopp. Klopp admitted as much and heaped praise on the legendary Italian tactician ahead of the clash.

Klopp heaps praise on Ancelotti ahead of Everton vs Liverpool

Speaking to Liverpool's website, Klopp described Ancelotti as a 'top manager' and claimed that his admiration for Ancelotti has never been a secret. He stated that the former Real Madrid manager is a wonderful human being and he couldn't respect him more for his achievements.

The boss insists the entire squad are fully aware what the Merseyside derby means to supporters 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 15, 2020

Klopp further claimed that Ancelotti is a 'proper challenger' for him in the Premier League, a fact he knew right from the time talks of him joining Everton began doing the rounds last summer. Klopp also praised Everton's transfer policy this summer, stating that the club got its hands on the exact type of players they needed to compete at the top level. Everton roped in the likes of James Rodriquez and Allan this summer, both of whom are expected to play a key role under the manager.

Klopp and co go into Everton vs Liverpool on the back of a humiliating defeat

Liverpool will travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby and Klopp has admitted that away games against the Toffees are difficult. The Premier League-winning manager is well aware his side have had mixed fortunes at Goodison Park, but insists he won't approach the game any differently.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of a humiliating defeat against Aston Villa prior to the international break. The Reds conceded seven goals away from home while scoring just twice. Brushing aside the defeat, Klopp said his aim now is to bag another victory at Goodison Park. Interestingly, the German tactician has managed seven wins over Everton during his five-season stint at Anfield.

Ancelotti's perfect start to the Premier League

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's men have endured a perfect start to the campaign with four victories in as many games in the league and seven wins in all competitions. Liverpool might just be the perfect test for the former Bayern Munich boss as he seeks to extend his side's lead at the top in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: liverpoolfc.com, Carlo Ancelotti Twitter