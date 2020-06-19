Mikael Silvestre Blasts Jamie Carragher Over Spitting At Fan Amid David Luiz Criticism

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre launched an out-of-the-blue attack on Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher following his criticism of Arsenal's David Luiz. Jamie Carragher covered the Man City vs Arsenal game on Wednesday night and suggested that fans might never see David Luiz in the Premier League again. However, that reaction appeared to provoke Mikael Silvestre, who recalled the Jamie Carragher spitting shame in 2018 and related it to the 42-year-old now returning on television.

Mikael Silvestre recalls Jamie Carragher spitting shame

Four-time Premier League winner Mikael Silvestre seemingly hasn't forgotten about the Jamie Carragher spitting incident in 2018 and used it in response to the Sky Sports pundit's comments on David Luiz. While referring to David Luiz after the Brazilian's disastrous performance during Arsenal's 3-0 loss against Man City, Jamie Carragher claimed that the 33-year-old might never be seen in the Premier League again. However, former Manchester United centre-back Mikael Silvestre, who also spent two years at Arsenal, reminded Jamie Carragher of how he was allowed back on screen after being suspended in 2018. Silvestre wasn't too pleased with Carragher's critical assessment of David Luiz and made his feelings known on Twitter. 'Even we thought Jamie Carragher wouldn't return after spitting on fans but he's back', he wrote.

We all thought the same after he spat at football fans but he is back ... spiting at football players ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #jamiecarramity https://t.co/UtShJyKjCO — Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) June 18, 2020

Jamie Carragher spitting shame: David Luiz criticism

The incident that Silvestre was referring to involved Jamie Carragher spitting on a 14-year-old girl after rolling down the window of his car. The Liverpool legend was suspended by Sky Sports after the footage went viral and a number of fans called for his sacking. Jamie Carragher issued an apology and was later offered back his role alongside Gary Neville. Last year, Jamie Carragher revealed that he failed to explain his actions and the shame of his 'worst mistake' would haunt him for the remainder of his life.

Ever since, Carragher has become a regular on Sky Sports and most recently, the Sky Sports analyst hammered David Luiz for his atrocious display against Man City at the Etihad. David Luiz was subbed on for the injured Pablo Mari in the first half but his error just before the interval allowed Pep Guardiola's side to take the lead. Luiz's second half lasted only four minutes before he was shown a red card for a foul on Riyad Mahrez, conceding a penalty in the process. Man City won the game 3-0 and after the match, David Luiz issued an apology for his performance which led fans to believe that the 33-year-old might have played his last game for the club.

Image Credits - Jamie Carragher / Mikael Silvestre Instagram