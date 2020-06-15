Does Lionel Messi Resemble Gary Neville? Piers Morgan Makes Hilarious Comparison

English broadcaster Piers Morgan is fondly known for his amazing interviews with some of the biggest sporting personalities as well his outspoken attitude. Morgan has now sparked a debate with his claims that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has made the best of his time in the lockdown to look like Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Also Read | How to watch LaLiga live in India? LaLiga restart details, live streaming and schedule

Piers Morgan compares Lionel Messi to Gary Neville

Lionel Messi had sported a beard for quite a while until he decided to shave it off for the LaLiga restart. The Argentine icon starred for Barcelona against Mallorca in their first game since the coronavirus halt. Piers Morgan, while speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, made a bizarre comparison between Messi and Manchester United great Gary Neville.

Piers Morgan claimed that a remarkable change happened overnight, further emphasising that Lionel Messi looks like Gary Neville after shaving off his beard. He went on to joke on the same, saying that Lionel Messi resembled one of the most 'wondrous' and gifted football stars of all time. However, Neville took the comparison in good taste and encouraged the comparison with the Barcelona talisman.

Also Read | LaLiga restart: All you need to know about the return of Spanish top-flight football

Gary Neville posts Lionel Messi comparison picture on Instagram

Gary Neville posted a split picture of himself during his younger days at Manchester United and a clean-shaved Lionel Messi, further drawing attention to the comparison. His Instagram post was accompanied with a caption that read, "So alike in many ways." Some of Neville's fans reacted hilariously on the post. One Instagram user commented, "Lovely picture of the GOAT and Leo Messi."

Also Read | Piers Morgan calls Hudson-Odoi an 'idiot', calls for a ban on players breaking rules

Lionel Messi humiliates Mallorca

Lionel Messi marked the LaLiga restart for Barcelona with a sensational performance against Mallorca on Saturday. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged two assists in the game, while also putting his name on the scoresheet with an astounding goal in the injury time. Apart from Messi, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba made it to the scoresheet for the defending LaLiga champions. Barcelona occupy the top spot in LaLiga, with 61 points this season. Arch-rivals Real Madrid have bagged 59 points courtesy of their 3-1 victory against Eibar on Sunday. Barcelona will next play Leganes on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

Also Read | Motormouth UK TV host Piers Morgan tests negative for Coronavirus after showing symptoms

Image courtesy: Gary Neville Instagram