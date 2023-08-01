Jurgen Klopp Responds To Reports Of Kylian Mbappe's Move To Liverpool On Loan

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the PSG squad after being transfer listed this summer window. The French captain is on the verge of leaving the Ligue 1 champions, as he has been linked with various clubs this summer, especially Real Madrid and Liverpool. There was only one official for the player, as Al-Hilal was ready to pay loads to the club in order to get his service in the Saudi Pro-League. However, the player rejected the offer in order to continue in Europe.

3 things you need to know

PSG wants Mbappe to renew his contract with the club

Mbappe wants to leave PSG once his contract ends with the club

PSG does not want to let go of him for free

What is Kylian Mbappe’s situation currently?

(Mbappe in action for PSG, Image-AP)

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, recently responded to rumours that his team was considering a stunning deal for Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants have added the French attacker to their transfer list after he declined to extend his deal with PSG, which ends next summer. To prevent losing Mbappe, 24, to a free transfer the next year, the club is frantically trying to sell him this summer.

There are many clubs that want to have Mbappe in their team but their bank balances cannot afford the high, expensive fees of the star, whose market value is reported to be €180 million Paris Saint-Germain wants at least €200 million for their best player. According to rumours, Liverpool wants to sign the player for a single season on loan.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about the rumours about Mbappe and Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, recently denied the reports, saying that the club's financial situation prevented his team from making a bid for the Frenchman. According to the Goal he said:

We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it. But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.

The German manager hilariously said that Liverpool management could be planning the move and might surprise him. However, Klopp said that he has not experienced something like this so far in his 8 years stint at Anfield. On the other hand, Mbappe had a great season with Paris and the France national team, he scored 29 goals and had 6 assists in the 34 league games, helping them win the Ligue 1. With France, Mbappe reached the World Cup Finals and was the top goal scorer in the competition.