Jurgen Klopp Reveals Wijnaldum Was Angry At Being Benched In UCL Semi-final Vs Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp has offered an insight into his Liverpool team selections and his relationship with the squad. Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm in 2015 and has steered the Reds to massive success, lifting the Champions League title last season. Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the suspension of the current season.

Jurgen Klopp reveals Wijnaldum was angry for not starting in Champions League semi-final

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Georginio Wijnaldum was angry after not being named in the starting XI against Barcelona. The Liverpool vs Barcelona clash was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League-winning campaign with Liverpool overturning a 3-0 deficit at Anfield. Wijnaldum started on the bench but scored twice after coming on to hand Jurgen Klopp's side a memorable 4-0 win and a place in the Champions League final. The Liverpool vs Barcelona comeback was seen by many as one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

"In the #UCL semi-final last season, I found out that Gini Wijnaldum was really angry that he didn't start!"



Jurgen Klopp reveals his selection policy at Liverpool and how he deals with players who are unhappy with their playing time...



Jurgen Klopp reveals his Liverpool team selection tactics

Jurgen Klopp revealed his main job at Liverpool is to get the best out of the players at the club. The former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed that he usually informs his team a day or two prior to the match on who is starting or not. Klopp said that he treats every player individually and asks the players to accept his decisions.

The German added that he speaks to the players if they have a problem with not playing or starting after the match, not before the game, where he can explain why he chose against starting the particular player. Jurgen Klopp further said that he is the team's friend and father and has to criticise and tell them the truth, but in a way that won't stop them from getting up next morning. Jurgen Klopp will most likely taste silverware for a second consecutive season at Liverpool as the Reds are primed to end their three-decade-long wait for a league title.

