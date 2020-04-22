Premier League Players Must Wear Face Masks When Football Resumes: Top UK Medical Expert

The outbreak of coronavirus in the UK saw the Premier League suspended as a measure to contain the spread of the virus, which has already ravaged the country. It has been more than six weeks since football was stopped and a Premier League return seems further away with the UK set to be in lockdown for at least another three weeks. It is yet to be decided how the current season will be concluded as recent media reports suggest that remaining games could be staged behind closed doors at neutral venues.

Premier League return: Premier League players should wear masks when action resumes according to top epidemiologist

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Rowland Kao, a renowned epidemiologist from the University of Edinburgh, has advised the Premier League players to wear masks when football in the UK resumes behind closed doors. Kao believes that the masks are not to protect themselves but others and it will help contain the spread of any virus. While it is unclear how much protection can masks offer, but it would seem prudent to put as many precautions as one could in place. The Premier League is yet to respond to Dr. Rowland Kao's advice but continue to follow the government's closely.

Premier League return: Premier League players taking part in training sessions should be monitored and tested?

Dr Rowland Kao, in his interview with The Sun, said that Premier League players taking part in training sessions and closed-door matches should be frequently monitored and tested for coronavirus. The suggestion has been backed by the Premier League doctors as well, who according to Sportsmail, are in talks to create stringent rules for Premier League players once they return. A report will be presented to club officials for deliberation at the next shareholders’ meeting on Friday. The World Players' Union, FIFPRO have been in discussions with the World Health Organisation over safety measures ahead of football's return.

