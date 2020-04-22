Michael Jordan, Dani Alves Inspire Man Utd's Wan-Bissaka; 'The Last Dance' Motivated Him

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka says he is inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan and former Barcelona star Dani Alves. Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released on Sunday (Monday IST) and Wan-Bissaka joined in on giving plaudits for the ESPN-Netflix docuseries. The Last Dance focuses on Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, where he lead the franchise to their second three-peat.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka feels inspired by Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

In his last weekly column in the Wan-Bissaka Diary, the Manchester United right-back heaped praise on Michael Jordan and his documentary The Last Dance. Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United earlier in the summer, added that watching Michael Jordan's early days, and his struggles and consistency at the top is nothing short of inspirational. Wan-Bissaka added that one cannot help but feel motivated and in tough times like these, it makes him think about everything in his life. Wan-Bissaka further said that with time on his hands, he has reflected on how things have changed for him in the past year.

Edition four of @AWBissaka's diary is ready for you to read!



Reflecting on his time at United so far

Taking inspiration from @Jumpman23

Handing over the #MUFC diary writing duties

Dani Alves is Aaron Wan-Bissaka's favourite defender of all-time

Answering some fan questions, Aaron Wan-Bissaka revealed that former Barcelona star Dani Alves was one of his favourite defenders to watch. Wan Bissaka added that he liked the way Alves expressed himself on the pitch and his contribution to the legendary Barcelona team is why he tops his list. Dani Alves was part of the famous Barcelona side that dominated European football under manager Pep Guardiola and lifted six LaLiga trophies and three Champions League titles before moving to Juventus.

