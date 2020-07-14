Jurgen Klopp Speaks To Akinfenwa On WhatsApp To Celebrate Wycombe's Championship Promotion

English professional association football club Wycombe Wanderers secured promotion to the Championship, the second-tier of the English football having won the 2019-20 League One playoffs. Following the success, striker Adebayo Akinfenwa had joked that he would only celebrate the success with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his request was duly fulfilled by the former Dortmund boss.

Wycombe Championship promotion: Akinfenwa hopes to speak to Jurgen Klopp

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers were promoted to the Championship for the first time in the club's history after their 2-1 victory over Oxford United at Wembley. After the game, Akinfenwa, a Liverpool fan since childhood, while speaking to Sky Sports, said that he would only speak to Jurgen Klopp on WhatsApp to celebrate his side's success. Interestingly, Akinfenwa has played against Liverpool once in his career and bagged a goal in his side's 2-1 defeat in the third round of FA Cup back in 2015.

Wycombe Championship promotion: Jurgen Klopp congratulates Akinfenwa

Jurgen Klopp did not disappoint and he duly spoke to the 38-year-old striker on WhatsApp. Klopp sent out a video message to Akinfenwa in which he congratulated Wycombe Wanderers. The manager also claimed that he watched the game, but could not go through his post-match interview. He asserted that one of his players informed him of Akinfenwa's request and he was happy to have it fulfilled.

Wycombe Championship promotion: Jurgen Klopp lauds Akinfenwa

Jurgen Klopp asserted that Akinfenwa strived to play in the Championship for years and finally he will be playing in the second-tier. He lauded the 'great victory' against Oxford United, while also urging Akinfenwa to celebrate appropriately, despite 'strange times', hinting at the coronavirus pandemic. Akinfenwa revealed on Twitter that he received a video message from Jurgen Klopp. The striker described the manager with the famous quote "The man, the myth, the legend" further thanking him for the heartwarming message.

And now you’re gonna believe us. pic.twitter.com/QpvyKe2aWG — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) July 14, 2020

Wycombe Wanderers opened the scoring within 10 minutes of the game, with Anthony Stewart heading home from the corner. However, in the 59th minute, Mark Sykes scored the equaliser only for Joe Jacobson to bag the lead again in the game. The victory marks their first qualification in the Championship in 133 years.

