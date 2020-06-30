Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Has Only One Selfie On His Phone And It’s With Lionel Messi

Throughout his managerial career, the charismatic Jurgen Klopp has amassed quite a fan following. However, the amiable Liverpool boss admitted that he does have a fan in him as well. Despite claiming that his childhood idol was Brazilian icon Pele, the fist-pumping German revealed he has only one selfie on his phone, which is with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The German also took a small jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed that the Portuguese star was also present in the room at the time.

Klopp and Messi in a room with Ronaldo: Jurgen Klopp selfie with Lionel Messi

During an interview with Liverpool TV at an event in 2018, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Pele was his childhood idol. During the FIFA World Cup 2006 in Germany, Jurgen Klopp played the role of a pundit and had the opportunity to meet Pele in person. Klopp then explained that he was 'extremely nervous' and 'began sweating' at that moment. However, the Liverpool manager added that he has only one selfie on his phone but it wasn't with three-time World Cup winner Pele.

“I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well...” 👀



Jürgen Klopp’s special Q&A at the @LFCFoundation Gala dinner premieres tonight. 🙌🙌



📺 21:30 GMT on LFCTV & LFCTV GO: https://t.co/DAxFjfdrlB pic.twitter.com/6aKseUcsE9 — LFCTV (@LFCTV) December 22, 2018

Jurgen Klopp selfie with Lionel Messi for G.O.A.T answer

Much to the surprise of the audience present at the occasion, Klopp then added that the only selfie on his phone is with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi. The Liverpool boss then paused before claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo was also present in the room while he took the Jurgen Klopp selfie with Lionel Messi. The German's choice on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate appeared to be very clear and he left the crowd in splits with the Jurgen Klopp selfie story. Klopp and Messi met once again during the UCL semi-finals last season and the Liverpool boss got the better of Messi's Barcelona when the Reds produced one of the most historic comebacks at Anfield.

Liverpool win Premier League

Having guided Liverpool to their first English title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp has written his name in the history books. In four and a half seasons on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title. Liverpool have seven more games remaining until the end of the current season but are expected to receive the Premier League trophy on Matchday 37 against Chelsea at Anfield on July 18.

Image Credits - AP