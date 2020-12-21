Jurgen Klopp Takes Jibe At Man Utd After Liverpool Grab Team Of The Year Award

The Reds boss seems to have aimed a cheeky jibe at Manchester United after Liverpool were crowned Team of the Year at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards. Klopp's team lifted their first-ever Premier League title last season finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City whilst losing just three games in the process.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (BBC SPOTY awards) was held in a TV studio in Manchester due to coronavirus restrictions and Klopp took an aim at his fierce rivals when he said, "Getting this prize in Manchester, by the way, makes it even sweeter!"

Clear some more space in that cabinet, boss…



Jürgen Klopp has been named BBC Sports Personality Coach of the Year 2020! 🏆👏#LFC | #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/oU4uUXBJeD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2020

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finishes second for BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

Jordan Henderson was named as runner-up behind seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and ended above jockey Hollie Doyle in the rankings. The player was instrumental as Liverpool ended their three-decade wait for the top-flight crown. The team also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup for the very first time, along with winning the UEFA Super Cup.

Captain Jordan Henderson said that the various awards were meant for all at Liverpool: "It means a lot to the team. Looking from the inside, the lads deserve it because of how hard they work every single day, wanting to improve, push each other to succeed. But I'd also like to mention the team that you won't see on the pitch, which I think needs a special mention because they do everything behind the scenes for us to go and perform. The likes of the medical team, fitness team, ground staff, kitchen staff, security.

"Everybody at the training ground do everything every single day for us to go and play football to the best of our ability on the pitch. Without them, we wouldn't have been successful in the last few years," he added.

Jurgen Klopp named Coach of the Year at BBC SPOTY awards

Liverpool manager Klopp was named Coach of the Year for having guided Liverpool to great heights including ending the club's 30-year wait for the English top-flight championship. "My coaching team is obviously the main reason why all the things work the way they work. “It’s really nice. On behalf of my coach I accept it and take it home to Liverpool. Thank you very much.” added the boss.

