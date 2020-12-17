Mourinho Claims He'd Be SENT OFF If He Behaved Like Klopp On The Touchline After Victory

The Liverpool vs Tottenham game has turned out to be as dramatic as one would expect a top of the table clash to be. Liverpool's 2-1 win not only produced some thrilling football but has also lent itself to some drama between the bosses - Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp. After the much talked about Klopp and Mourinho clash on the sidelines at the end of the match, Jose Mourinho has now made another, equally outrageous claim about his counterpart.

Also Read | Mourinho Miffed As Liverpool Scores Late To Beat Tottenham

Mourinho post-match interview claims after Liverpool loss

When asked in a post-match interview what he had said to Klopp during their heated sideline chat after the game, Mourinho revealed that he had told his counterpart that "the best team lost". After this nonchalant claim earned him the fury of the Reds, Jose Mourinho has now questioned Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's touchline behaviour during the game.

Not content to be a gracious loser, Mourinho laid the blame for his decision to call off Giovani Lo Celso on Klopp and Co's heavy-handed sideline manners. The Portuguese manager alleged that "If I behave that way on the touchline I have no chance to stay there. I am out in a minute". 'That way' refers to Mourinho's allegations that the Liverpool technical area was pressuring match officials to card his goal-setter Giovani Lo Celso. Lo Celso was responsible for setting up the Spurs' only goal of the match which was converted by Son Heung-Min to equalise in the 33rd minute.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Questioned for Taking Off Gareth Bale Seconds After Stunning Free Kick

The midfielder was shown his first yellow card in the 48th minute for a challenge on Andy Roberston. He was taken off ten minutes later and replaced with Lucas Moura. Andy Robertson went on to take the corner which Robert Firmino converted in the 90th minute to win Liverpool the match. "We were playing to win, we were not playing to get a point. A point would have been quite a fair result, but we played to win and had the biggest chances to win it. The moment of the occasions and the reaction they had, they were in trouble" Mourinho noted.

"The game was always under control. I feel it was a very undeserved result, but that's football. At half-time, we move a little bit the pieces, but overall the game was always under control and I am very pleased with the performance. The changes were to find counterattack situations, which we did immediately, but with [Lo Celso]'s yellow card and the incredible pressure these guys on the touchline put on the officials, I was afraid of the yellow card and I had to take him off," the Portuguese explained.

Also Read | Liverpool Defender Alexander-Arnold Hits Back At Jose Mourinho After Premier League Win

Premier League Standings

The win over Tottenham helped Liverpool go three points clear of second-placed Spurs to the top of the Premier League table.

Matchweek 13 has had a 𝗕𝗜𝗚 impact on the top 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/iFWot7uRaJ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2020

Also Read | Klopp and Mourinho CLASH After Liverpool's Epic Win Vs Spurs To Top Premier League Standings

Image Credits: Liverpool FC Twitter & AP