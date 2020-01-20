Jürgen Klopp Takes Subtle Dig At Manchester United After 2-0 Win

As Liverpool defeated Manchester United with a 2-0 scoreline at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp took a subtle dig at his opponents for their inability to show ambition. While talking to a local media outlet, Klopp said it was an amazing performance by his team against a club like Machester United. He went on to say that United just wanted to annoy them, distract and mount a counter-attack during the game.

Klopp also said that there were instances when the Red Devils played football but not too often. Klopp went on to say it was difficult to create chances in order to score goals during the game but the chances that went on to create were amazing. A 14th-minute goal from Virgil van Dijk and a 93rd-minute goal from Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool 16 points clear on top of the Premier League table.

Klopp to focus on one thing at a time

The Liverpool manager said that everything is still the same for the team, adding he is not sure about teams catching up with them or not. Klopp said that he does not think about these things, adding that winning the Premier League is his main priority. He further talked about that his complete focus is on their Premier League match against Wolves with no space to think about anything else.

Premier League giants Manchester United were defeated by league leaders Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal of the night, followed by Mohamed Salah’s strike in the injury time. However, Van Dijk’s goal has raised doubts over United’s defensive strategy during corner kicks.

Liverpool took an early lead

Jurgen Klopp’s men took an early lead in the game at Anfield when Virgil van Dijk scored a towering header in the 14th minute, courtesy of a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Van Dijk edged past Brandon Williams, who was marking the Dutch International. This has led to an outrage among United fans, who are questioning the decision to make Williams mark Van Dijk in the presence of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

With Manchester City’s draw against Crystal Palace and Liverpool’s subsequent victory against Manchester United, the Reds now lead in the Premier League, bagging 64 points, with a game in hand. Manchester United are fifth in the league, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool next plays against Wolves in an away Premier League match on January 23. The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium. Manchester United next play against Burnley FC in a home match at Old Trafford. The match will be played on January 22.

