Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Talks About What Is Stopping Kylian Mbappe Transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently hinted at why a transfer deal with Paris Saint German's Kylian Mbappe will probably never materialise amid rumours that the Reds are keen on securing the services of the World Cup winner. Klopp has publicly admired the 21-year-old forward, fanning rumours that Mbappe may be on his way to Anfield.

'French players are expensive'

While responding to a question as to why there are no French players in Liverpool's team, Klopp said that there is no particular reason for it. He mentioned Mbappe playing for PSG and Antione Griezmann's arrival at Barcelona and mentioned that he would like a French player to play for the Reds but said that some of them had a really expensive price tag.

Former Liverpool player Steven Warnock is of the opinion that it will be very appealing for Mbappe to come and play for the Reds because of the way the team has established itself as a force to reckon with under Jurgen Klopp. He further praised Klopp and added that both the environment at the club and the manager have been fantastic. Warnock said that anyone would like to play for Liverpool as they reached to Champions League finals for two consecutive seasons and have won the title last time they reached the final.

Read: Manchester City Still Liverpool's Biggest Threat In Premier League Glory: Jamie Redknapp

Read: Liverpool Beats Flamengo In A Nail Biter To Win The FIFA Club World Cup

'It will be exciting to go to Liverpool'

Warnock added that it is very appealing to go to Liverpool this season because of their current form. The Reds are currently perched at the top of the Premier League table with a 10 point cushion over second-placed Leicester City. Klopp's team are yet to suffer a single defeat this season and have bagged 49 out of a possible 50 points with 17 wins and a single draw.

Kylian Mbappe has been impressive for PSG this season, bagging a total of 11 goals in 12 league matches. He has also scored five goals in the 2019-20 Champions League edition alongside four assists. Mbappe signed for the French Champions from Monaco in the year 2018 for a price of 130 million pounds.

Liverpool next plays against Brendan Rodger's second-placed Leicester City on December 27 in an away Premier League match to be played at the King Power Stadium. If Leicester City manages to defeat Liverpool then they will be able to reduce the 10 point deficit to 7 points after 19 matches.

Read: Liverpool Head Home Hungry For More After Being Crowned World Champions

Read: Former Players, Manager, And Club Executives Congratulate Liverpool After CWC Win