Juventus Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Promises No Signs Of Slowdown Until Retirement: WATCH

In an interview back in 2017, the then Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had taken his fan base by surprise with claims that he wishes to continue playing football until the age of 41. At an age of 32 then, the claim appeared more of a metaphor. Last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrated his 36th birthday and has exhibited no signs of a slowdown. But he now doesn't promise a further two decades of footballing action, despite now shying away from ensuring his commitment on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo expresses gratitude to fans on birthday

Following his birthday celebration, Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his gratitude on the heart-warming greetings. He began by expressing his surprise at the fact that he was already 36. But the journey has been marked with adventures and memories to cherish forever.

The Portuguese forward recalled his first ball, his first team and his first goal, expressing his dismay on how time flies. He went on to insist that he has given everything on the field, including his stints with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and currently with Juventus. In return, the 36-year-old was bestowed with immense love from the fans, further asserting he would never be able to thank them enough for all the support he has received.

Cristiano Ronaldo promises his best as long as he lasts on field

He went on to insist he will give everything on the field as long as he can. "As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!," Ronaldo was quoted as saying in the video.

Despite turning 36, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has witnessed no massive slowdown in his form. Last month, he became the highest goalscorer of all time, beating Czech legend Josef Bican's previously held record of 759 goals. His impeccable fitness and dieting regime is the ultimate key to his fine form.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: 300 goals since turning 30 for the Portuguese star

A day following his 36th birthday, the former Real Madrid superstar struck the opener for Juventus against AS Roma. With the strike, he has now netted 300 goals since turning 30. He currently leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 16 goals to his credit, along with two assists in 17 games.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be again looked upon by Andrea Pirlo when the Turin-based outfit play Inter Milan on Tuesday (Wednesday). Ronaldo struck twice against the Nerazzurri in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, spelling away-game advantage for the Allianz Stadium outfit. He'd indeed be the key to Juventus' attack at home in the second leg.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter