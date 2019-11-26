JUV Vs ATL Dream11 Match Prediction, Team News, Line-up And Top Picks

Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST, November 27). Three wins and one draw have seen Juventus collect 10 points from their four Group D matches this season, which has already secured their qualification to the round of 16 ahead of their final two fixtures. Diego Simeone's side are four points clear of both Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen in Group D with 7 points, but a defeat on Tuesday night would leave them in a difficult scenario ahead of the final fixture.

🎙 @Simeone: "We know that Juve are a strong team, with great players and with a coach that has a precise playing style. We have to take the game where we want it to go."#JuveAtleti #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/EaKI4rCJz3 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 25, 2019

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST

JUV vs ATL Dream11 team injury news

JUV vs ATL Dream11: Juventus

Adrien Rabiot (groin), Douglas Costa (thigh), Federico Bernadeschi (chest), Giorgio Chiellini (cruciate ligament), Marko Pjaca (ligament), Matia Perin (shoulder), Matthijs de Light (shoulder)

JUV vs ATL Dream11: Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa (neck), Jose Gimenez (thigh), Manu Sanchez (shoulder), Sime Vrsaljko (knee), Stefan Savic (hamstring)

JUV vs ATL Dream11 team and probable line-ups



JUV vs ATL Dream11: Juventus' probable starting lineup

Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Daniel Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo



JUV vs ATL Dream11: Atletico Madrid's probable starting lineup

Jan Oblak (GK), Kieran Trippier, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi; Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

JUV vs ATL Dream11 top picks

A knee problem has kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the sidelines in recent weeks, although the Portugal international has trained with his teammates ahead of Tuesday's tie and should be available for selection. Considering his form in the Champions League, he is always a top pick for any European tie. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid welcomed Joao Felix after a month of absence this past weekend and Simeone would be happy to have him when his side mee the Italians.

JUV vs ATL Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain selection

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Gonzalo Higuain

JUV vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Koke, Saul Niguez, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Joao Felix

JUV vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Juventus 2-0 Atletico Madrid

