Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Genoa Goalkeeper Stranded With Long-range Screamer; Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been criticised for his slow start since football restarted in Italy, but the 35-year-old was in sensational form on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) when Juventus visited Genoa. The Portuguese superstar unleashed a thunderbolt of a strike just around the hour-mark to leave the goalkeeper with no chance of saving it. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was the second for Juventus on a night the Bianconeri finished with a comfortable 3-1 win.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Football With Disabled Child In Heartwarming Video: Watch

Juventus vs Genoa highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal helps Sarri's men to a comfortable win

Since the Coppa Italia final loss to Napoli, Maurizio Sarri's men have stepped up their performance on the pitch, winning 3 back-to-back games in the Serie A. After breezing past Bologna and Lecce, Juventus faced a tough trip to Genoa on Tuesday night. The big boys of the Turin club were up to their task as Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa scored for a dominating win. Paulo Dybala opened the scoring at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris just after the second half restarted. The Argentine attacker showed quick feet to evade incoming challenges before curling the ball past Mattia Perin and into the bottom corner.

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Fresh Engagement Rumours With Ronaldo With Expensive Ring

Just minutes later, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's time to shine for the Old Lady. The former Real Madrid man got the ball near the halfway line before going on a darting run past several Genoa players. The attacker covered some ground with his run before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box leaving Perin with no chance of getting close to it. The Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was his 24th league goal of the season in just 25 appearances. After a slow start to the current campaign, the Portuguese hit the ground running in 2020. He is still five goals short of Ciro Immobile, who has 29 league goals this season.

Juventus vs Genoa highlights; watch video

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi To Play On The Same Team? Carlos Tevez's Audacious Plan

Coming back to the match, Juventus' dominance continued as Douglas Costa came from the bench to send another curling long-range shot into the far corner. Andrea Pinamonti scored for the home side in the final quarter to close a 3-1 win for Juventus. With the win, Juventus move four points clear of Lazio, who have 68 points with seven games still to go in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be back in action this weekend when they host Torino on Saturday, July 4.

Serie A standings

Also Read | Juventus vs Genoa Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again As Serie A Leaders Juventus Win 3-1 At Genoa

(Image Credits: Serie A Youtube Channel)