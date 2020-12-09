Paul Scholes Says David De Gea Was Too Scared Of Getting Hurt In Leipzig's Third Goal

Manchester United’s Champions League journey came to an end as they were sensationally knocked out of the competition by RB Leipzig. The Red Devils lost the RB Leipzig vs Man United game 3-2 and will now drop to the Europa League for the rest of the season. After the loss, many fans and pundits slammed the squad’s performance in the Champions League game, while Man United legend Paul Scholes called out David de Gea for his poor performance.

RB Leipzig vs Man United: Man United Europa League place confirmed

Manchester United came into the game knowing that even a draw would ensure qualification. However, they started the game in a horrible fashion, going 2-0 down within the first 13 minutes. Angelino beat David de Gea with a fine finish early on, following which Amadou Haidara smashed a volley to double the lead in the 13th minute.

Justin Kluivert made it three in the second half, scoring a delightful chip as he found the back of the net. However, the Red Devils came back strongly, after Paul Pogba’s inclusion changed the game. Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty to pull one back, while an Ibrahima Konate goal two minutes later set up a tense finish. Despite the late charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men couldn’t find the third goal, as RB Leipzig held on to progress to the knockout stages.

Paul Scholes slams David de Gea’s reaction for the third goal

Scholes on De Gea for that third goal. "He bottles it. He's scared of getting himself hurt. As a goalkeeper make yourself as big as possible. He actually makes himself smaller. As an experienced goalkeeper, it's criminal." #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 8, 2020

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes while analysing the RB Leipzig vs Man United game on BT Sport criticised David de Gea for his performance in the game. The midfielder blasted David de Gea’s criminal goalkeeping, pointing out how the Spanish star was scared of sustaining an injury in the third goal of the game. For RB Leipzig’s third goal, Justin Kluivert clipped the ball home after neither Harry Maguire nor the Man United goalkeeper could take care of Angelino’s deflected cross.

"He bottled it. He was scared of getting himself hurt."



"He makes himself smaller, it's criminal."



Paul Scholes was not impressed with David De Gea's goalkeeping for RB Leipzig's third goal. pic.twitter.com/Iyd7GKZlBr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2020

Speaking about the incident, Paul Scholes said that David de Gea bottled the third goal as he was scared of getting hurt. The Man United legend explained that the cross by Angelino should never go across the box like that. Expounding further, Paul Scholes admitted that he expected David de Gea to come out off his line and make himself big in that moment. Criticising the 30-year-old for turning his back away, Paul Scholes talked about how David de Gea instead made himself smaller, which is a criminal thing to do for such an experienced goalkeeper. The pundit also suggested that the Red Devils goalkeeper may have been scared of getting smashed in the face and getting injured.

when Kepa and De Gea turn up to Spanish national team 🤡🤡🤡 #RBLMUN pic.twitter.com/yndVSMHGAI — Goni (@T3ppi1) December 8, 2020

Turns out your cowardice cost us the game 👍🏼🤷🏻‍♂️ @D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/wEm0uKfdIZ — Steven Copping (@StevenCopping10) December 8, 2020

Apart from Paul Scholes, many Man Untied fans echoed similar sentiments as they took to Twitter to criticise the goalkeeper. Fans suggested that David de Gea’s performance cost them the game, particularly after Man United scored two goals of their own later on. The latest David de Gea criticism comes on the back of a poor spell for the Manchester United goalkeeper, who has been trolled for his recent performances and for not playing up to his past standards.

Image Credits: AP, David de Gea Instagram